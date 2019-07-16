New Kellogg's® Nutri-Grain® Kids® Launches Just In Time For Back-To-School Season

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids are the toughest food critics around. They eat what they like and won't what they don't. Especially at lunch. When school lunch bags come home with items untouched, it means kids didn't get food they liked or fuel they needed for the day.

That's why Kellogg's Nutri-Grain is introducing Nutri-Grain Kids, the snack to pack because it provides nutrients kids need and a taste they'll love. Nutri-Grain Kids is a good source of eight vitamins and minerals, with eight grams of whole grains per serving, filling made with real fruit and no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors.

Nutri-Grain Kids is delivering more back-to-school delight with their continued partnership with popular parents, Cat & Nat. With seven kids between them, Cat & Nat are known for their #MomTruths, the things moms think but are too afraid to talk about – like school lunch gripes.

"Nothing worse than feeling like you've failed at the lunch packing game," said Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer of Cat & Nat. "Even though we'll continue to make mom mistakes every day, new Nutri-Grain Kids have made this one small part of parenting a little easier."

Nutri-Grain Kids are available in the snack aisle of grocery stores nationwide in Awesome Apple, Strawberry Blast and new Grapetastic, with a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a five-count box and $5.79 for a ten-count box. For more information visit NutriGrain.com and check out Cat & Nat's video at www.facebook.com/catandnat.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

