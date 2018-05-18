New Keno Game Making Winners Across Pennsylvania

"Keno has received a very enthusiastic response from our players," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "They especially enjoy the chance to win up to $100,000 on just a $1 play."

Keno is sold at all 9,400 Lottery retailers. Players can also watch drawing results on big-screen monitors found at hundreds of locations, with new locations being added every day. If you do not see Keno monitors at your favorite restaurant or bar, suggest that the business sign up to sell the game.

Players can watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played by visiting the Keno page at palottery.com or by using the Lottery's official mobile app. Players can also scan their Keno ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to see if it has won a prize.

As with all Pennsylvania Lottery games, Keno players must be 18 or older.

How to play Keno: Using a playslip, players select up to 10 numbers, or SPOTS, from 1 to 80 or opt for computer-selected Quick Picks. Players can spend $1, $2, $3, $4, $5, $10, or $20 per play, and prizes increase as the play amount increases. The number of SPOTS selected does not change the cost of play. Players may play consecutive drawings. Purchasing the Keno Multiplier option multiplies prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The option triples the cost of a play.

Every four minutes, the Lottery's computer randomly generates 20 winning numbers. Players may watch drawing results on a monitor, or visit the Keno page at palottery.com or use the Lottery's mobile app to watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played. Players should scan their ticket to determine if it has won a prize. Find Keno prizes, chances of winning and game rules at palottery.com.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

