New Keto Brain and Body Boost from Life Extension provides ketones without the fat

"This is a novel formula that allows you to obtain the metabolic benefits of ketones, that fuel muscular and cognitive function without increasing blood sugar and alleviating the hassle and long-term health concerns associated with the keto diet. It increases ketones in the body to support healthy energy levels, metabolism and weight," said Michael A. Smith, M.D., Life Extension director of education.

The company's Keto Brain and Body Boost is a flavorful, ready-to-mix powder that contains ketones and other clinically studied ingredients that may help the body to take advantage of the metabolic efficiency of ketones. The formula's bioactive ketone, β-hydroxybutyrate, encourages mental clarity and muscle performance, while mangiferin from mango extract promotes ketogenesis, facilitating increases in plasma ketone levels.

Keto Brain and Body Boost also supports a feeling of fullness and promotes healthy, prolonged energy with FiberSmart® from Advanced Ingredients LLC. FiberSmart®, is an all-natural, plant-based soluble fiberfermented by gut bacteria, which helps provide a slow, steady amount of energy for the body and further supports ketone production.

A placebo-controlled study showed higher levels of plasma ketones were associated with improvements in cognitive function in adults as compared with placebo.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For more than 35 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's wellness specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit www.LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

