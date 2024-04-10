NEW Kettle Brand Gochujang Flavored Chips Bring a Sweet and Spicy Take on Popular Korean Condiment

CAMDEN, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettle Brand®, known for crafting bold and unique chips, is unveiling its newest limited-edition flavor – Gochujang. Just in time for summer, Kettle Brand is diving into the rich and complex world of the popular Korean pepper paste, with a burst of sweet and spicy flavor in each chip. The brand was inspired to create its latest limited-time flavor as Gen Z and Millennials continue to express interest in sweet and spicy combinations 1 and as Korean cuisine continues to grow in the US 2 .

Kettle Brand Gochujang LTO

"At Kettle Brand, we craft chips with bold flavor and quality ingredients for a full sensorial experience," said Nick Hammitt, Vice President of Salty Snacks Marketing, Campbell's Snacks. "We see our limited-time offerings as an opportunity to push boundaries with innovative flavors that stand out - drawing from condiments, global cuisines and more. Our new chips pack the complex flavor notes of Gochujang into a chip in a way that only Kettle Brand can."

To celebrate the launch, Kettle Brand teamed up with Chef Eric Choi. Chef Choi, who was inspired by the use of the chip as a delicious canvas for Gochujang, will introduce an exclusive dish starring the new Kettle Brand chip for a limited time at his New York City restaurant, C as in Charlie. From April 13-20, while supplies last, diners can enjoy Chef Eric's Beef Tartare with Kettle Brand® Gochujang Chips – an elevated twist on the traditional dish featuring an extra dimension of flavor and satisfying crunch.

"Gochujang is a revered condiment in Korean culture and one that I've been using in my dishes for years," said Chef Eric Choi. "Kettle Brand Gochujang chips are an incredible vehicle for the flavor! The perfectly cooked kettle chip base allows for a true expression of Gochujang and creates a harmonious marriage of flavors that delights the palate in each chip."

Kettle Brand is known for bringing great flavor, naturally, with non-GMO ingredients since it was founded in 1978. New Kettle Brand Gochujang Flavored Chips are available for a limited time starting this spring at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.29 in packaging reminiscent of the brick red color of the condiment. To learn more about Kettle Brand and its flavor line-up, visit www.kettlebrand.com.

Source: Mintel, A year of Innovation in Table Sauces, Oils & Seasonings, 2022, Kerry 2023 US Cuisine Charts Source: Mintel, A year of Innovation in Table Sauces, Oils & Seasonings, 2022, Kerry 2023 US Cuisine Charts

ABOUT KETTLE BRAND

Kettle Brand is a pioneer and one of the leaders in the premium kettle-cooked chips category. Founded in 1978 when our founder took to the road to sell great tasting, high quality foods out of the back of his van, today Kettle Brand remains committed to quality ingredients and bold flavors. For more information about Kettle Brand visit www.kettlebrand.com and for more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

About C as in Charlie

C as in Charlie is the Michelin Guide '23 restaurant in NoHo from childhood best friends David JoonWoo Yun, Steve JaeWoo Choi and Eric JaeHo Choi. As Korean immigrants who grew up in Atlanta, the trio brought the concept to life as a celebratory tribute to their upbringing. Executive chef Eric JaeHo Choi serves up a playful, genre-bending menu of Korean Southern small plates inspired by early memories of eating traditional Korean dishes that were adapted with American ingredients after immigrating. The intimate 40-seat space on Bleecker St is lively and convivial, designed to foster a sense of Jeong – a Korean term that refers to a strong sense of community – over shared plates, passed sake shots and sweet tea.

CONTACT:

Nirmala Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company