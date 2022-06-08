New KEVANI study examines the role of OOH placements with Ad retention & perception

"Clear link between iconic Out-Of-Home inventory and higher ad retention found" Tweet this

KEVANI aimed to understand consumers' retention and perception after ad exposure, realizing that on a daily basis there are constant ad messages both inside and outside the home.

Methodology

Participants were broken up into two random groups: Group 1 was exposed to various creatives in no particular order to both KEVANI and non-KEVANI sites. After a wait time they had a creative recall test to measure impact. Group 2 was exposed to both KEVANI and non-KEVANI sites with a priority order of the same creatives.

OOH sites tested included both prime (digital and full-motion) and standard (non-digital placements and murals) locations. The impact of cognitive load (how much information a working memory can hold at a given time), excitement, and memory recall of the participants were all monitored.

Results

KEVANI prime sites scored 8% less cognitive load while KEVANI standard sites scored 7% less cognitive load indicating that regardless of the creative, OOH campaigns will perform better on KEVANI sites due to their premium nature. Excitement levels also scored significantly higher on all KEVANI sites while demonstrating a higher memory recall of the advertisements displayed.

KEVANI prime sites had a considerably higher brand recall rate, further proving the value of brands utilizing iconic placements in Los Angeles to stand out from the crowd.

"This proves our theory that iconic media assets boost positive responses, delivering an impact on a neurological level and garnering a very strong recall rate - two key components that contribute to driving real-world sales. As we continue to add new-to-market assets, KEVANI is committed to our vision of an enhanced and contextualized visual experience for the places we occupy," says KEVANI CEO, Kevin Bartanian.

KEVANI's study can help both brands and agencies predict campaign performance and provide metrics for the effectiveness of an OOH placement for ad retention using the same methodology.

The full report can be downloaded here

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.

