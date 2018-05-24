New Keynote Speakers, Executive Business Leadership Track and Additional Events at LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen China Announced

At LC3, attendees can expect to collaborate, share information and learn about the most important open source technologies and topics today, including cloud native, serverless, microservices, IoT, AI, networking, Linux and more; in addition to gaining insight into how to navigate and lead in the open source community.

Newly added keynote speakers include:

Alan Clark , Director, CTO Office, SUSE

Imad Sousou , Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Open Source Technology Center, Intel

, General Manager of Mobile Internet Group, Cloud Native Computing Panel Discussion hosted by Dan Kohn , Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation and featuring panelists Junjie Cai , Chief Architect of the Elastic Compute Service, Alibaba Cloud ; Liu Hai Feng , Chief Architect, JD.com; Anni Lai , Open Source Strategy and Business Dev, Cloud BU, Huawei; Todd Moore , Vice President of Open Tech, IBM; Michelle Noorali , Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft; and Liu Xin , General Manager of Mobile Internet Group, Tencent

These join previously announced keynote speakers:

Abby Kearns , Executive Director, Cloud Foundry Foundation

, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git, in conversation with Dirk Hohndel, VP & Chief Open Source Officer, VMware

Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation

In addition to previously announced tracks, LC3 will feature a new Executive Business Leadership track on June 26, targeted at gathering executive business leaders across Chinese technology companies to collaborate, to share learnings, and to gain insights from industry leaders including:

Dr. Feng Junlan, Director of the newly founded China Mobile Artificial Intelligence and Smart Operations R&D Center, will share insights on network intelligence, intelligent operations and China Mobile's related strategic considerations and practice

R "Ray" Wang, head of Silicon Valley-based Constellation Research and best-selling author of the Harvard Business Review Press book, Disrupting Digital Business, will share practical guidance on how to jump-start growth with AI-driven smart services

Chenyu Xue , M2M Director of OFO will discuss the sharing economy how OFO implements an open source spirit into its company philosophy

Deep Learning Panel Discussion, hosted by Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation and featuring panelists Peixin Hou , Chief Architect of Open Software and Systems, Huawei; Dr. Huan Jun , Head of Baidu Beijing Big Data Lab; Dr. Feng Junlan, Chief Scientist of the China Mobile Research Institute and the Director of the China Mobile Artificial Intelligence and Smart Operations R&D Center, China Mobile ; Todd Moore , Vice President of Open Tech, IBM; Dr. Xu Ming Qiang, Partner Technology Director, Azure; Dr. Xiaolong Zhu , Senior AI Architect of Tencent and Member of LF Deep Learning TAC, Tencent

These sessions will take place following the morning keynote sessions including Sven Loberg, Accenture; Evan Xiao, Huawei; and the Cloud Native Panel Discussion.

The full agenda can be viewed here.

LC3 will also feature several co-located events, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn and experience even more:

OpenChain Workshop - June 25 , 8:00 – 12:00

, 8:00 – 12:00 ARM Innovator Asia Tour - June 25 , 18:00 – 21:00, Microsoft Garage Beijing

, 18:00 – 21:00, Microsoft Garage Beijing DPDK China Summit - June 28 , 8:00 – 17:00

, 8:00 – 17:00 Tencent Workshop Series

Workshop Series TARS: Open Source Microservice Architecture From Tencent - June 25 , 13:20

TARS Promoting the Open Source Community - June 25 , 14:10

The Way to the TARS Container - June 25 , 15:00

Some DevOps Practices on TARS - June 25 , 15:50

TSeer: The Tencent Open Source Nameservice Framework - June 25 , 16:40

Using TARS to Code in Golang - June 26 , 13:20

Using TARS to Code in Java - June 26 , 14:10

Using TARS to Code in PHP - June 26 , 15:00

Using TARS to Code in NodeJS - June 26 , 15:50

Actual TARS Operations on the PC - June 26 , 16:40

Note some co-located events require pre-registration.

Registration is discounted to RMB940 (US$150) through June 18. Academic, hobbyist and non-profit rates are also available. Applications are being accepted for needs-based and diversity scholarships.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Dan Brown at pr@lfasiallc.com.

This is the second year LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen will take place in China. Last year's inaugural event drew over 2,000 attendees, and over 3,000 are expected to join in 2018.

This event is made possible thanks to Strategic Sponsor Huawei; Diamond Sponsors Alibaba Cloud, Intel, SUSE and Tencent; Platinum Sponsor Microsoft and Gold Sponsors Baidu, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Pivotal, and Red Hat.

