New Kiddie Academy® of Stuart gives back this holiday season

Family-owned educational child care franchise supports local organizations with community service and fundraising projects

STUART, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Stuart, the new Treasure Coast-area franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , is now open and engaged in community service this holiday season through Toys for Tots donation collections and by supporting local fundraising events. The franchise location is family-owned and operated by Erin and Ross Cutler who are first-time entrepreneurs aiming to positively impact the Stuart community beyond the children and families it serves.

Newly opened Kiddie Academy of Stuart is family-owned and operated by Erin and Ross Cutler who are first-time entrepreneurs aiming to positively impact the Stuart community.

"Opening Kiddie Academy of Stuart is not just about starting a business—it's about creating a space where children can grow, learn and feel supported from Day One," said Erin Cutler. "We're also committed to integrating community service into the fabric of our Academy's mission and teaching children the importance of giving back from a young age, especially this time of year."

Kiddie Academy of Stuart has participated in several community events since opening in August, including Hobgoblins on Main Street, the YMCA of the Treasure Coast's Amazing Race, the Junior League of Martin County's Reindeer 5k & 10k and more. The Academy is also gathering donations for Toys for Tots this holiday season. Children enrolled at the Academy will engage in ongoing community service activities like planting gardens, making care packages or helping local charities, teaching them empathy and responsibility.

"We are excited to bring a new child care facility to the community that focuses not only on quality education but also on teaching the values of compassion, teamwork and giving back," said Erin.

Well-positioned in the growing Stuart community at 400 SW 7th Street, the 12,000 square-foot Academy is equipped with 10 classrooms and features nature-based playgrounds that serve as outdoor classrooms and advanced security systems. Kiddie Academy of Stuart will serve 192 children ages 6 weeks to 4 years old and brings 30 jobs to the community.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/stuart/ .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 340 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

Tombras

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy