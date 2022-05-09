New Kids on the BSC Blockchain Offering 12 Tokens

12 Unique Projects Planned for 2022

DOVER, Del., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Invantage has aggressive plans heading into the second half of 2022. Starting with the launch of Max ROI in May, they will be releasing 12 total tokens in the next 7 months. All original contracts. All interdependent on one another. All designed to create a self-sufficient and self-sustained ecosystem.

"Crypto is like the Wild West right now. Everyone waiting patiently for the next 'Gold Rush', so to speak," comments newly appointed SAFE Invantage CIO Brandon Lohnes. "The market being so unpredictable and on a longer than normal drought, everyone is out there looking for the next big thing. I may be biased, but this company is where it is at. Revolutionary, if you ask me."

After a slight push to create more awareness, Max ROI is now launching the week of May 9th to begin the rollout:

Automated vesting for pre-sale and public

5% Incremental airdrops over 60 days

Project health stability features with algorithm-based buyback

Credit/debit card and standard token presale purchase options (BNB, BUSD, USDT, etc.)

With the updated schedule for the first token, SAFE Invantage also released highly anticipated details surrounding their second May launch in Moon ROI:

Created to cause a "roller-coaster" effect on the chart promoting passive income selling

Over $10,000 /hour will be available to correct the chart automatically

/hour will be available to correct the chart automatically Multi-coin reflections under a separate contract deposited every 30 minutes

Both tokens are currently available for presale. For more information, visit https://safeinvantage.com/presalesafe.

"Most people rarely buy into just one crypto project or invest into just one stock. Usually because it takes more than one to start to see any decent return. During the past 7 months, any return on any amount has been a blessing. Then here comes SAFE Invantage. Why go anywhere else when you can meet all your investment needs, token preferences and know they are guaranteed safe. I know I wouldn't, which is probably why I chose to work for them," says Brandon.

About the 12 Token Initiative: The strategic deployment of 12 unique tokens, each one performing better as a result of the others. Then a staggered release of 8-10 use cases and utilities to help stabilize the charts and reduce the overall supplies. Phase 1 concludes in December of 2022.

