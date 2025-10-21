New Killeen Dental Practice Opens to Continue a Mission to Make Quality Dentistry Personal and Accessible for All

Led by Dr. Daood Alvi and Ayesha Alvi, Killeen Choice Dental Opens to Serve Patients in Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Dental Group is proud to announce the opening of Killeen Choice Dental, its newest practice dedicated to serving families across Bell County with compassionate, accessible dental care. With this expansion, the group continues a movement built not just on growth but on trust, purpose, and community.

At the heart of this mission is clinical director Dr. Daood Alvi and CEO Ayesha Alvi, whose vision began with one dental office and a simple goal: to create a space where patients feel seen, respected, and genuinely cared for. Today, that single practice has grown into a mini-DSO serving multiple Central Texas communities including Temple, Taylor, Copperas Cove, and now Killeen while remaining grounded in integrity, service, and people-first values.

"I see this work as my calling," said Ayesha Alvi. "To provide quality dental care, to improve access for those who've been overlooked, and to build practices rooted in compassion not just convenience. That's why we're here in Killeen."

The new office, located at 4136 Rosewood Drive, Suite 110, offers a full range of general dentistry services for patients of all ages from cleanings and exams to crowns, dentures, cosmetic treatments, and same-day emergency care. Designed with comfort in mind, the practice features modern technology, calming amenities, and a team trained to make every visit feel personal and stress-free.

Dr. Daood Alvi, clinical director for all Choice Dental Group locations, brings nearly two decades of experience and a reputation for gentle, patient-centered care. Together, the team is committed to building long-term relationships and serving the unique needs of Killeen's families, professionals, and military community.

"This isn't just about dental work; it's about creating access where it's needed most," said Dr. Alvi. "We want to be the kind of dental home that listens deeply, treats kindly, and shows up consistently for the people we serve."

Breaking Down Barriers to Care

Killeen Choice Dental accepts most major insurance plans—including TRICARE and Medicaid/CHIP—and offers flexible financing options for uninsured patients. Walk-ins and same-day emergency appointments are welcome.

About Choice Dental Group

Founded by Dr. Daood Alvi and CEO Ayesha Alvi, Choice Dental Group is a family-owned dental organization grounded in values of integrity, accessibility, and community. What began as one small office has grown into a regional mini-DSO serving thousands across Central Texas without ever losing its heart. The mission is simple but powerful: treat every patient like family and make high-quality care something everyone can count on.

Contact Information:

Killeen Choice Dental

4136 Rosewood Dr. Ste 110, Killeen, TX 76542

(254) 220-4422

www.KilleenChoiceDental.com

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Media Contact: Sayli Pillai

[email protected]

877-868-4232

SOURCE Killeen Choice Dental