New Kitchen Tool From TheGraterMan Is the Bitcoin of Good Health

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grater Man Foods today launched TheGraterMan Grater (https://www.thegraterman.com/) a remarkable, highly effective, low-cost kitchen tool that allows anyone to quickly and easily make the most nutrient-dense superfoods you can eat!

"You want the best return on your investment (ROI) in terms of taste and nutrients when purchasing health food products! Who doesn't? But where to invest?" asks Mark Sampson, business owner of GraterMan Foods.

Make The World's Most Nutrient-Dense Superfoods Fast! With TheGraterMan Grater TheGraterMan Power Blend

"Vegetables and fruits are the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet!" proclaims Mark, "Nothing else even comes close. These are the superfoods our bodies evolved to eat for extraordinary health, and that give us the maximum amount of nutrients (MAN) per serving. Study after study confirms this finding. Yet sadly, only around one in 10 adults are eating the recommended number of servings per day and the two big reasons why are taste and time! I'm on a mission to change that."

TheGraterMan Grater is designed to quickly and easily make super nutrient-dense GraterMan Blends that taste delicious!

Unlike traditional box graters that may only have one or two actual grating surfaces and are made from lightweight aluminum, TheGraterMan Grater is made of professional kitchen-grade stainless steel and has four true grating surfaces, including an extra-wide, built-in micro-plane.

GraterMan Blends are a breakthrough way to quickly and conveniently eat vegetables and fruits every day, and, best of all, anyone can make them using TheGraterMan Grater. A combination of three to five grated vegetables and fruits and a squeeze of citrus from a lemon, lime, orange or grapefruit, GraterMan Blends are jam-packed with superfood nutrients, delivering the greatest MAN per serving!

Looking back at the beginning of 2017, Bitcoin was the best financial investment you could have made, skyrocketing in value over just a few months. Today you now have an extraordinary opportunity to make another significant investment, only this time in your health. But unlike Bitcoin's high risk and large financial commitment over many months, TheGraterMan Grater is ridiculously inexpensive - under $20. GraterMan Blends are extremely fast to make - under three minutes. And their ROI is based on overwhelming evidence that vegetables and fruits are the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat for the MAN.

Discover how fast, fresh and easy you can make the world's most nutrient-dense superfoods with TheGraterMan Grater!

