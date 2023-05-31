NEW KITCHENAID® HARD-ANODIZED CERAMIC COOKWARE

News provided by

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

31 May, 2023, 09:56 ET

VALLEJO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with KitchenAid® -- one of the world's most renowned gourmet kitchen products brand -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces  KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic Cookware in two on-trend colors, Pistachio and Blue Velvet. The new collection is available now at retail nationwide and at www.PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid.

Continue Reading
New KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic 10 Piece Cookware Set in Pistachio
New KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic 10 Piece Cookware Set in Pistachio

For those seeking an alternative to traditional PTFE nonstick, and desire cookware that's made for everyday cooking and beautiful kitchen-to-table presentations, KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic Cookware perfectly fuses optimum performance with pleasing design. The modern-looking collection is crafted from ultra-durable hard-anodized aluminum, a material that is 8 times harder than traditional aluminum for lasting performance. Additionally, the hard-anodized cookware is forged, which allows for more metal where it's needed, such as the cookware's base to ensure fast and even heat distribution, and the rims to withstand daily wear and tear from using cooking utensils. 

Providing home cooks with the ultimate in convenience and versatility, KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic features a long-lasting ceramic nonstick cooking surface crafted without PFAS, BPA, lead, or cadmium. The easy-clean ceramic nonstick ensures even the stickiest foods release effortlessly, and that cleanup is quick. The nonstick is styled in a unique "milkshake" color, which beautifully complements the high-heat exterior finish of Pistachio and Blue Velvet -- two soft hues that can also be found in the recently launched, award-winning collection of KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron Cookware.

KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic is designed with tempered glass lids reinforced with thick metal rims to lock in heat and flavor and allow for easy monitoring of foods as they cook. The ergonomically designed, cast stainless steel handles provide a comfortable grip. Ideal for cooktop and oven use, the cookware is oven safe to 500°F (350°F with lids). KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic is offered in the following sets and open stock items:

  • 10-Piece Set: 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 8.25 inch Open Frying Pan, and 10 inch Open Frying Pan ($229.99)
  • 10 inch Open Frying Pan ($34.99)
  • 12.25 inch Open Frying Pan ($44.99)
  • 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($44.99)
  • 5 Qt. Covered Saute Pan with Helper Handle ($69.99)

* All pricing is suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on these and other KitchenAid cookware collections, consumers are welcomed to visit www.PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid, or call the website's toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.

About KitchenAid
Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.

About Meyer
KitchenAid® cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.

Also from this source

NEW CIRCULON A1 SERIES WITH SCRATCHDEFENSE™ TECHNOLOGY

KITCHENAID® COOKWARE WINS THE 2023 IF DESIGN AWARD

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.