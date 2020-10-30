New KOHLER Moxie Showerhead + Wireless Speaker Brings A Connected Experience to the Shower

Following its celebrated preview at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, the debut of Moxie has been highly anticipated by audio and bath enthusiasts alike. Available with either a portable Bluetooth-enabled speaker or smart speaker with embedded Amazon Alexa, the Moxie showerhead brings a new audio and water experience to the showering space -- blending the sophistication and design excellence of Kohler's bathroom collection with the highest quality sound experience via Harman Kardon. The showerhead features a full-coverage spray, while the portable speaker delivers specialized tuning for the unique acoustic dynamics of the bathroom.

"Moxie offers an accessible and affordable entry for consumers seeking a connected experience in the bathroom," said Ashley Springer, Kohler Co. showering product marketing. "In addition to its easy installation, intuitive functionality and versatility of use with the portable speaker, Moxie delivers a great showering experience synonymous with the Kohler brand."

The showerhead is available in a polished chrome finish paired with a white speaker, brushed nickel finish paired with a grey speaker or matte black finish paired with a grey speaker. With Amazon Alexa integrated, you can play music, check the news, order more shampoo, set timers, and control your smart products all hands-free, and without your phone.

"Harman's decades of high performance sound experience allowed our team to bring expert techniques, measurements, development and innovation from our past successes into this partnership," said Johnny Williams, vice president and general manager for Harman Embedded Audio at Harman International. "We are privileged to work with industry leaders across a number of categories, providing the highest quality audio performance to consumers around the world, in the shower with Kohler Moxie and virtually everywhere else with our integration capabilities."

The KOHLER Moxie Showerhead + Bluetooth Wireless Speaker is now available at Kohler.com and major retailers, with the Amazon Alexa-enabled slated to launch later in the year. To learn more, visit Kohler.com/moxie .

ABOUT KOHLER CO.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry, lighting and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit www.kohlercompany.com .

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

All third-party trademarks referenced by HARMAN remain the property of their respective owners.

