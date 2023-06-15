New KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower - Redefine Lawn Care

News provided by

Kowoll

15 Jun, 2023, 00:00 ET

BERLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KOWOLL, a leading pioneer in robotic lawnmower technology, is proud to introduce The World's First 3D LiDAR SLAM lawnmower: KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower.

The KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Robot Lawn Mower will redefine lawn care and display an intelligent mowing algorithm to save time and energy when tending to the lawn. With added advanced features like satellite RTK positioning, 3D LiDAR SLAM, obstacles-avoidance technology, intelligent mowing plan and a rain sensor, users will be able to enjoy their yard worry-free in just 1 day.

Continue Reading
Kowoll Kolmower M28E robotic lawn mower launching soon
Kowoll Kolmower M28E robotic lawn mower launching soon

KOWOLL Kolmower M28E makes lawn care convenient even when users are not there. Kowoll's app makes it simple to stay in touch wherever users go. Furthermore, while other cutting-edge robotic mowers require programming before their first use, the M28E is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly. It simplifies the first-time setup of the mower, providing an effortless and intuitive experience.

The KOWOLL Kolmower M28E is the perfect solution for every homeowner looking for a hassle-free experience when taking care of their lawn care needs. With this innovative and dependable product, spending hours every week doing yard work is now a thing of the past.

KOWOLL has announced that they will soon be launching a Kickstarter campaign for the Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower. Furthermore, KOWOLL will be exhibiting at this years "The world's largest garden and lifestyle fair(Spoga+gafa 2023)" from June 18-20. This is a great opportunity for those in the surrounding area to see the Kolmower M28E in action.

As an effort to promote public awareness of KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower, KOWOLL is offering participants in the Cologne area a chance to experience this amazing product firsthand. To volunteer for the trial, simply reach out to them and they can arrange for one of their trained professionals to come to users' homes and mow their lawns with The Kolmower M28E.

About Kowoll, Founded in January 2022, Kowoll tries to give customers an easy-to-use and personalized experience and smart courtyard. They want to be the best smart garden solution provider in the world, bringing nature and modern life together in perfect balance.

Be sure to stay alert for KOWOLL's Kickstarter launch, because you do not want to miss the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be among the first to own the remarkable KOWOLL Kolmower M28E.

Marketing and PR inquiry: [email protected]
Phone Call (US): 888-932-2764

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101331/kowoll_kolmower_m28e_press_release_banner.jpg

SOURCE Kowoll

Also from this source

Nuevo cortacésped robótico KOWOLL Kolmower M28E:redefine el cuidado del césped

Neuer KOWOLL Kolmower M28E Rasenmähroboter - Rasenpflege neu definiert

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.