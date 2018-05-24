New Kroll CyberDetectER® : Solutions to Preempt Data Loss, Enhance Endpoint Security, and Monitor Dark Web Threats

"Kroll's CyberDetectER® solutions help organizations overcome one of their most complex yet most vital challenges: rapidly detecting and effectively responding to cyber incidents and data leaks to prevent or minimize harm to individuals as well as operational, financial, or reputational harm to the organization," said Jason Smolanoff, Senior Managing Director, Global Practice Leader, Cyber Security and Investigations. "Just as there are human and technology facets to virtually every data loss, CyberDetectER® solutions integrate the deep knowledge and investigative expertise of Kroll's cyber professionals in tandem with today's most sophisticated methodologies and proprietary patented technology."

"We drew on Kroll's decades of experience helping organizations and consumers manage the impact of data breaches as we built and as we continue to refine CyberDetectER® products," said Brian Lapidus, Leader of Kroll's Identity Theft and Breach Notification practice. "The patent-protected technology and innovations embedded in CyberDetectER® are unmatched for their power and scale. Additionally, we are continually refining our sources of information by leveraging the experience of our cyber intelligence professionals working around the world. All these resources and expertise combine to give CyberDetectER® its formidable power for isolating credible threats across endpoints and the surface, deep, and dark web."

Kroll's CyberDetectER® intelligence and monitoring solutions currently include:

CyberDetectER ® Endpoint Powered by Red Canary : The 24x7 monitoring and analysis of endpoints activity provided by CyberDetectER ® Endpoint is enhanced with the algorithm- and analyst-driven threat hunting and detection services of Kroll's strategic partner, Red Canary . The solution helps users expand their detection capabilities and free up internal information security resources consumed with endpoint detection and response. Alerts are also made available to Kroll experts, who can further investigate and assist with identified threats.

Estimated to be 500 times larger than the surface web and to comprise over 90% of the internet, the deep and dark webs are vast areas that surface search engines cannot index. Using proprietary technology and unparalleled data resources, Kroll continuously monitors the deep and dark web for data exposures based on a client's (DSP), a customized set of key terms. CyberDetectER ® SurfaceWeb: Kroll's advanced tools and processes monitor and analyze threats across a wide range of publicly accessible information, including numerous online platforms such as social media, blogs, news outlet comment boards and message boards.

Kroll's advanced tools and processes monitor and analyze threats across a wide range of publicly accessible information, including numerous online platforms such as social media, blogs, news outlet comment boards and message boards. CyberDetectER® BINWatch: This specialized solution monitors the dark web for payment cards associated with specific bank identification numbers (BINs) or issuer identification numbers (IINs). Kroll can rapidly alert client financial institutions of detected compromised card data, helping to prevent or reduce fraud losses.

About Kroll

Kroll is the leading global provider of risk solutions. For more than 45 years, Kroll has helped clients make confident risk management decisions about people, assets, operations and security through a wide range of investigations, cyber security, due diligence and compliance, physical and operational security and data and information management services. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

Kroll is a division of Duff & Phelps, a global advisor with nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. Our clients include publicly traded and privately held companies, law firms, government entities and investment organizations such as private equity firms and hedge funds. We also advise the world's leading standard-setting bodies on valuation and governance best practices. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com.

Media Contact:

Infinite Global

Ada Oni-Eseleh

646-685-8075

AdaOE@infiniteglobal.com

