New Krystal CMO unveils 'Live A Little' rebrand and #SquareTalk advertising campaign

"'Live A Little' is a mindset and is at the very core of why people visit Krystal," Losacco said. "#SquareTalk is more than a play on words about our iconic square burgers. It means Krystal gives it to you square and simple in a way that other QSRs can't."

Prior to joining Krystal, Losacco was vice president of global marketing at Moe's Southwest Grill. He has extensive experience in the restaurant/retail category having worked with brands including McDonald's, Sonny's Bar-B-Q and Sonic Drive-In. Collaborating with Tombras, Losacco is using a unique approach to tie digital advertising to the bottom line on behalf of Krystal. The comprehensive initiative incorporates paid social using a beta program and partnerships with third-party vendors to track every single digital tactic deployed and the resulting real-time walk-in business.

Tombras, the Knoxville-Tennessee based independent advertising agency renowned for its social-media work with MoonPie, another beloved Southern brand, was recently selected as Krystal's agency of record due to its technological savvy, collaborative spirit and energy, and passion for the brand, according to Krystal CEO Paul Macaluso.

"We understand how to leverage brand equity in a way that honors Krystal's unique appeal while modernizing the brand voice and messaging," said Dooley Tombras, president of The Tombras Group.

Concurrent with the #SquareTalk campaign roll out, Krystal is launching Pimento Cheese Bites and Frozen Lemonhead Slushies. These new limited-time menu items are part of an ongoing strategy to celebrate Krystal's heritage and its 11-state Southeastern footprint with innovation focused "playfully Southern" recipes.

