MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuick, the LIVE Shopping APP today announces the launch of a powerful new APP for merchants using Shopify, one of the fastest growing e-commerce platforms in the world. The app can be downloaded directly from the Shopify APP Store at https://apps.shopify.com/kuick-live-shopping-app

The Kuick APP inside the Shopify App marketplace offers merchants a streamlined method of enabling LIVE Shopping for their company with no fixed costs, enabling them to elevate performance across critical KPIs including time spent, engagement and most importantly Sales.

New Kuick APP for Shopify makes LIVE Shopping easy for all Shopify Merchants Kuick is an interactive LIVE Shopping APP for Shopify Sellers

Shopify Merchants installing the Live Video Shopping Kuick APP benefit from:

LIVE Video Selling with No integration fees, No upfront charges and No monthly costs

Adding LIVE Shopping easily to their Shopify Store with 1 click

A user-friendly interface for managing livestreams

Easy product synchronization between Shopify and Kuick

Seamless Order management for all your Orders when LIVE Selling inside their Shopify Store

Using Kuick's newly launched app, over one million e-commerce stores using Shopify will be able to incorporate Kuick's best-in-class Live Video Shopping experiences across channels seamlessly. Today's launch follows a strategy for Kuick to easily and seamlessly integrating with some of the world's largest e-commerce platforms!

Selling LIVE offers authenticity that Buyers crave. There's no video editing or photoshopping, so buyers can get a unique perspective on exactly what they're buying. Buyer can watch the products in real time, see them tested and ask any questions they may have. Buyers get to see each company as real people telling real stories about real products, which motivates them to buy.

"As LIVE Shopping grows in popularity with brands and shoppers, we believe every online seller — not just the largest retailers and brands — should have access to the technology. We are proud to offer this new way to seamlessly incorporate Live Video Shopping into Shopify stores, without any risk and no upfront cost, and we look forward to releasing additional integrations for other e-commerce platforms," said Sebastian Jaramillo, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuick.

About Kuick LIVE Shopping APP

Kuick is an interactive LIVE Shopping APP that is available through North and South America. It allows any online seller no matter their company size the ability to do LIVE Streams and Shoppable Videos to sell their products to customer around the world with no upfront costs. Kuick was founded in 2020 and has offices in Santiago, Chile and Miami, Florida.

Media contact:

Sebastian Jaramillo

[email protected]

1(407) 304-9584

SOURCE Kuick: LIVE Shopping APP