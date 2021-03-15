New Laboratory Testing Shows Removal of 99.9% of Airborne Coronavirus and H1N1 Flu With Fellowes AeraMax Pro Air Purifiers

ITASCA, Ill., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowes, a leader in commercial air purification, is pleased to announce their AeraMax Pro air purifiers have shown a 99.99% airborne reduction of a coronavirus surrogate within 60-minutes of operation. For months, the CDC, ASHRAE, and 'healthy building' scientific advocates have recommended portable air cleaners using HEPA filtration for protection against SARS-Cov-2. Fellowes AeraMax Pro purifiers have a four-stage TRUE HEPA filtration system. Yet, the company voluntarily put their air purifiers to the test against two of the most health-threatening airborne-transmitted contaminants seen in recent times–coronavirus and the H1N1 virus.

Fellowes AeraMax AM2

"We understand our clients are seeking the best solution to accomplish their short-term goals of fighting the coronavirus and their longer-term vision to provide their employees and patrons cleaner air," shared John Fellowes, fourth-generation CEO of Fellowes Brands, a family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions for over one hundred years. "Our investment in these tests was to ensure we can offer our clients the reassurance that Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers are indeed effective in removing forms of coronavirus from indoor air."

Fellowes AeraMax air purifiers demonstrated effective in reducing the aerosolized airborne concentration of Human Coronavirus 229E in a test chamber, reaching 99.99% airborne reduction within one hour of operation. The coronavirus 229E was used as a surrogate to Sars-CoV-2 by the testing lab, Shanghai WEIPU Chemical Technology Service Company. It is not yet possible or ethically responsible to aerosolize Sars-CoV-2 for airborne testing in the current climate.

The Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers have also been proven to remove 99.97% of the H1N1 virus within 35 minutes of operation, as certified by Airmid Health Group Limited in Dublin, Ireland.

"These latest test results on the Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers provided by an independent third-party accredited (ISO/IEC 17025) laboratory are significant. I continue to be impressed with the findings on the efficacy of this technology/device by Fellowes," says Dr. Rajiv Sahay, Director of Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory at Pure Air Control Services based in Clearwater, Florida. "Typically, single-strand RNA envelope viruses (e.g. common cold coronavirus 229E, etc.) are used as a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 to study the antiviral effect of a specific device."

For over a decade, a leader in air purification, Fellowes AeraMax air purifiers, is a leading choice for localized air purification. Fellowes is the only solution that combines True HEPA filtration with EnviroSmart™ and PureView™ Technologies. EnviroSmart utilizes multiple sensors to monitor contaminants and room occupancy continuously and adjusts automatically to provide maximum protection–on demand. PureView makes the invisible, visible with real-time screen updates on air quality and machine performance. This immediate feedback instills peace of mind for room occupants.

"Our company is proud to be of service to many businesses', schools', professional arenas and stadiums', and the fragile healthcare population's reopening stories," says John Fellowes. "While we've been providing health and wellness solutions to workplaces for years, our air purification business is among our most meaningful commitments to workplace health ever in our history."

For more information about Fellowes commercial line of AeraMax Pro air purifiers, visit aeramaxpro.com.

About Fellowes Brands

Celebrating its 103rd year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes Brands is a global leader of broad-based business solutions that help professionals be their best and feel their best. Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes Brands operates from 26 locations across the globe.

