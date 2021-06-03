New Land O'Lakes Tip Jar Program Helps Restaurants as They Reopen and Welcome Back Diners

Here's how Tip Jar works: During the month of June, consumers can dine in or take out at their favorite restaurants, leave a tip, then go online to log their tip and be entered for a chance to win a $100 gift card.* At the end of the campaign, Land O'Lakes Foodservice will match the tips logged up to $25,000 with a donation to NRAEF — the non-profit arm of the National Restaurant Association dedicated to attracting, empowering and advancing today's and tomorrow's restaurant employees.

When restaurants enroll their businesses in this free promotion, they can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card for their establishment.**

"Restaurants give us more than delicious food — they create jobs, support individuals and families, and are vibrant, contributing members of our communities," said Catherine Fox, vice president, Dairy Foods Marketing, Land O'Lakes, Inc. "As customers, we tip to show our appreciation for great service. The Tip Jar program gives diners an opportunity to tip the restaurant employees they know and love, and at the same time help restaurants and hospitality workers everywhere."

"I hope restaurant-goers will take this opportunity to fill up the Land O'Lakes Tip Jar and show their appreciation for restaurant workers everywhere," said Rob Gifford, president, NRAEF. "We are grateful for Land O'Lakes' support as we continue our work to help restaurant workers from all backgrounds receive the training they need to put their jobs and careers back on track."

To find out more about how you can help your favorite restaurants survive and thrive, visit them throughout June and look for information on Tip Jar by visiting landolakes.com/tipjar.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2019 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 232 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 99 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production, including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 50 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc.'s corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to attract, empower and advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce.



NRAEF programs include ProStart®, a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready, partnering with community-based organizations to provide youth and justice-involved individuals with skills training and job opportunities; helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project, a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. To learn more about the NRAEF and its work, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

