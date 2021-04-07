New Large Format Custom Print, Branding and Sourcing Company Welcomes Sports Industry Veteran as Founding Partner

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Asset Partners (BAP), a six-month-old, fast-growing large format printing agency that delivers key marketing assets and sourcing solutions for clients throughout the USA, Canada, and European markets announces the addition of long-time sports marketing industry veteran, Steve Wright, as a founding partner. BAP's original sole founder, Mike Meador, a 25-year industry expert, persuaded Wright to join forces to bring a unique mix of industry expertise, experiential programming, and marketing prowess to the branded asset space. Wright's experience includes Managing Partner at MilkCrate Marketing, Marketing Producer at Staging Solutions, Director of Marketing at McClaren Sports, and head of Sports Marketing for the global brand AND1. In joining BAP, Wright will focus on Marketing and Business Development to support the company's future growth; Mike Meador will continue to lead the Sales and Operations team. The last twelve months, the world of events and ordering branding signage have had a tumultuous road. BAP has recognized this and is working with their partners creating new processes while integrating technology to streamline and simplify timelines to save costs and maximize brand exposure.

"With what's going on in the live event space right now, BAP absolutely needs a market leader with Steve's expertise and caliber," said BAP Founder Mike Meador. "We are committed to creating unique solutions and Steve is the person to deliver that."

"I was drawn to BAP because of Mike's industry expertise and his dedication to clients," said Wright. "I'm thrilled and grateful to join a company with such incredible client partners already on board in such a short period of time."

To learn more about BAP visit www.brandassetpartners.com.

About Brand Asset Partners

Brand Asset Partners (BAP) (www.brandassetpartners.com) is located in Lafayette, Colorado. It is a leading large format printing agency that delivers key marketing assets for clients throughout the USA, Canada, and European markets. B.A.P. specializes in producing branded items while also driving innovation and pushing new-to-market products. B.A.P. works with brands and agencies as well as direct to consumers via ecommerce. The company thrives in bringing both creativity and value to opportunities particularly at the intersection of strong industry bonds and extensive partnerships.

