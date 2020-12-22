New Laser and Imaging Optics for High Powers and Harsh Environments

BARRINGTON, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO just released Laser Grade C-Axis Sapphire Windows, which are ideal for use with high-powered lasers and TECHSPEC® Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, which are designed for exposure to water, moisture, and humidity.

Laser Grade C-Axis Sapphire Windows

Laser Grade C-Axis Sapphire Windows are precision optical windows cut to the C-axis of sapphire eliminating inherent birefringence. C-axis sapphire provides high transmission from the UV to the mid-IR, excellent chemical resistance, and high surface hardness. These laser windows feature 10-5 surface quality, λ/10 transmitted wavefront distortion, and are available uncoated or with an ion-beam sputtered (IBS) antireflection (AR) coating for 1000 - 1100nm Nd:YAG, Yb:doped fiber, or Yb:YAG laser applications.

TECHSPEC Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses are waterproof versions of the TECHSPEC® C Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, designed to meet IPX7 and IPX9K IEC Ingress Protection Codes and are ideal for food, pharma, automotive, and security applications. These lenses are able to withstand water exposure up to a 1m in depth for 30 seconds and operate in close-range, high-pressure, high-temperature water spray downs. With hydrophobic coated windows to prevent water droplets from settling on the lens' surface and multiple O-rings to seal the housing away from moisture, the TECHSPEC® Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses achieve up to 5MP on 2/3" sensors.

