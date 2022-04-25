New Laser Clinic Opens Flagship Location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY, Zapped Offers Premium Laser Treatments for All People

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapped, a new skin and laser clinic, is proud to announce the opening of their flagship location in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn market! Offering the latest laser skin treatments for both face and body, Zapped was created with every skin tone in mind.

While most laser treatment providers have limitations to whom they can offer their treatments, Zapped is fully equipped with state-of-the-art laser technology that delivers advanced beauty treatments to all skin tones and colors. From Laser Hair Removal to Laser Rejuvenation, Tattoo Removal to Advanced LED Light Facials, Zapped has everything you need to look and feel your best. Zapped is already being touted a 'local gem' where you can receive premium laser services from qualified and experienced staff in a beautiful environment.

Zapped also offers a variety of package options, so you can choose the perfect treatment plan based on your beauty goals. For all new clients, Zapped offers a wide range of specials. They offer your first Signature Facial for $99 (regularly $150), your first IPL Facial for $149 (regularly $200), your first Microneedling treatment for $199 (regularly $300), and first-time laser hair removal on a large body part for only $229 (regularly $300). You can book services here or reach out to their team to learn more.

The knowledgeable team at Zapped takes pride in providing clients with services that will help them feel more confident, and they are passionate about helping you achieve your beauty goals by utilizing their experience, paired with revolutionary technology. If you're looking for laser and light treatments in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Zapped is the perfect place for you!

Learn more about how Zapped is helping clients look and feel their best in Brooklyn, NY and the surrounding areas at www.zappedbeauty.com . Ven a visitarnos a nuestra ubicación de brooklyn!

About Zapped

Zapped is a laser skin clinic serving Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY. They are excited to be an industry-leading provider in the market, and they are ready to help you achieve your beauty goals for your skin and body. Zapped will work closely with you to understand your unique needs and provide you with exactly what's needed to meet them. A zap a day keeps the aging away!

Contact:

Jayali Cano

[email protected]

718-689-5565

