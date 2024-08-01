New Lasso.ai Builds Sales Pipelines in Minutes, Uncovering Billions in Untapped Opportunities

AI-powered phonebook of the future parses millions of B2B contacts in milliseconds

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso.ai, an AI-enabled B2B prospecting platform, has publicly launched, offering unprecedented efficiency and precision to sales and marketing teams. By leveraging AI, Lasso.ai increases opportunities for sales teams and unlocks hidden leads, addressing an information gap most sales professionals don't know exists.

Lasso.ai excels in its unrivaled simplicity: using AI to close the information gap and find key decision-makers across 35+ million global companies and 500+ million employee profiles. Lasso helps salespeople find what they're missing, by connecting millions of fragmented company data sets into one streamlined platform. Product features include:

Close the Gap: Find contacts and opportunities missing from your existing data set

Enhanced Quality: Improved lead quality and message deliverability

Cost Efficiency: Pricing options up to 80% lower than competitors

Time-to-Value: Lasso delivers in seconds what legacy datasets take weeks or months to produce

"Most sales teams don't realize that their legacy database only offers 20-30% of market coverage," said Derek Rey, Founder & CEO at Lasso.ai. "Unlocking new opportunities is the goal of every sales team and Lasso is built to do exactly that: finding net new while excluding companies and contacts that you already have."

Lasso was born from the needs of Demand Inc., a sales development team that has scheduled over 100,000 meetings and generated more than $7 billion in pipeline for clients like Salesforce, HP, AWS, Google, Uber, and others. Lasso.ai surpasses traditional data providers to equip GTM teams with an integrated sales prospecting solution.

Through Demand Inc.'s internal use of Lasso.ai, several leading companies have seen over $2 billion in pipeline since 2023. These organizations include X-Games, Live Nation, the New York Mets, Spartan Race, the Cleveland Browns, the Nashville Predators, and more.

X Games: "Game-changing AI for finding decision makers," Eric Johnson , CRO, X Games

, CRO, X Games LiveNation: "This is ground-breaking AI-powered development for any GTM team - saving tons of time and allowing them to be more effective in identifying and engaging prospects at a regional and national level," noted Sam Shechtman , Director, Regional Partnership Strategy & Business Development, Live Nation

The platform's keyword search functionality allows users to precisely target specific companies and decision-makers, eliminating the need to navigate broad categories and convoluted filters typical of legacy datasets. For example, within the construction sector, users can focus on flooring companies, roofing specialists, HVAC providers, and differentiate between industrial and residential construction. Similarly, in retail, sales teams can narrow their searches to e-commerce, direct-to-consumer models, and specific segments such as wearables or luxury products, avoiding irrelevant contacts.

Lasso.ai offers usage-based pricing with no per-seat cost, enabling entire sales teams to access the platform for just $49 per month. This structure empowers all revenue drivers—from marketing executives to business development representatives—to engage hands-on in their prospecting and top-of-funnel efforts.

To learn more and to join some of the fastest-growing companies already using Lasso.ai, please visit Lasso.ai .

About Lasso.ai

Lasso.ai is an AI-powered sales prospecting platform born out of Demand Inc. The platform excels at identifying decision-makers across 35+ million companies with unmatched specificity. Lasso leverages best practices from over four million emails delivered in the last year.

SOURCE Lasso.ai