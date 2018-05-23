New Lastline Breach Protection Provides Security Teams With Superior Awareness of Threats Operating Inside Their Networks

Lastline Breach Defender is a new product offering that builds on the company's deep understanding of malware and malware behaviors to quickly and precisely detect the full scope of a network breach. The product helps companies overcome security staff shortages and time-consuming manual processes by automatically collecting data from across the network, connecting and categorizing complex threat behavior, and aids with triaging alerts and prioritizing the highest-risk activity for fast and comprehensive remediation.

"Our vision always has been to secure the network," noted Lastline CEO and Co-founder, Christopher Kruegel. "Our expertise in advanced malware detection – which we still do better than anyone else – enables us to do what other technologies can't, which is to deterministically identify malicious network activity before any real damage has been done. We're excited that the product is now available and about the very positive feedback we've received from customers."

Specific product capabilities include the automatic collection and analysis of network activity across multiple data sources, including email, web traffic, DNS, and netflow. The product uses Artificial Intelligence to identify network anomalies, and then correlates those anomalies with malware behaviors that our technology detects on the user's network to create a high-fidelity view of active threats, avoiding the numerous false positives that too frequently inundate security teams.

When Lastline Breach Defender detects a network breach, the product delivers visibility of the entire attack campaign that may consist of many systems targeted by same malware, or multiple pieces of malware used in a coordinated attack. The breach is presented as a dynamic blueprint that shows the initial entry point, all systems infected, lateral movement, command & control communication, attempts to exfiltrate data, and other actions taken by the malware on the network. This complete visibility makes it easy for security analysts to completely remediate the breach, quickly and effectively.

The industry has already recognized the innovation represented by Lastline Breach Defender with multiple product awards, including Cyber Defense Magazine's Enterprise Security Cutting Edge Product, the Global Excellence Award for Innovation in Next Generation Security, and the 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award for the best Network Breach Protection software.

About Lastline

Lastline, Inc. provides breach protection products that are innovating the way companies defend against advanced malware with fewer resources and at lower cost. We deliver the visibility, context, analysis, and integrations enterprise security teams need to quickly and completely eradicate malware-based threats before damaging and costly data breaches occur. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

