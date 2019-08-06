New Latching USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies Address Heavy Vibration Applications

L-com now stocks two series of latching USB 3.0 cable assemblies, the U3A00005-series features a male Type-A latching USB connector on each end of the assembly and the U3A00030-series features a latching Type-A USB connector on one end of the assembly and a female ECF style bulkhead coupler on the other end.

Features for both series include, 30 micro-inch gold-plated contacts which provide reliable connections even with repeated mating cycles, an aluminum/polyester foil shield and drain wire and they are available in off-the-shelf lengths of 0.3, 0.5, 0.75, 1.0 and 1.5-meters.

"Our new latching USB 3.0 cables are specifically designed to address high vibration environments often found in industrial settings. These unique cables can be mated to any standard USB 3.0, Type-A jack allowing them to be used with existing USB devices which is another great benefit," said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

L-com's new latching USB 3.0 cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

