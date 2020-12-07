New Launch: A Free Bedtime Story Email Subscription for Busy Parents with 4-8-Year-Olds

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Story Tyke today announced the launch of their bedtime story email subscription, a new service for busy parents. Story Tyke is a first-of-its-kind email subscription delivering original bedtime stories to the inbox of busy parents at 6 PM on school nights.

"We simplify the creative process to help parents initiate imaginative experiences with their kids and bring back the old tradition of storytelling, but in a modern way," says Jacob Merkley, Founder & CEO at Story Tyke.

Bedtime Storytelling

Features and benefits of this new service include:

Helping parents initiate bonding experiences again at bedtime.

Providing children more time to imagine with their parents.

Improving memory recall, supporting early literacy development, and promoting creative thinking.

Professionally written stories from critically acclaimed children's authors.

Story Tyke is now available for free. For more information, visit www.storytyke.com.

About Story Tyke: At Story Tyke, we believe that every child needs a chance to explore their imagination while living in a highly visual, digital world. By simplifying the creative process, we help busy parents initiate imaginative and bonding experiences with their children. We deliver original bedtime stories right to the inbox, bridging the gap between busy modern parents and old traditional storytellers.

We write, you tell. Its bedtime stories reimagined.

