New Laundromat Set to Change Perceptions

Owned by former U.S. Marine, Saba Safiari and his uncle Robert Rafia, the two were eager to bring the community a truly great customer experience, something area laundromats were falling short of.

"The hard-working people of Long beach deserve better, and we know this laundry will give them a premium experience," Safiari said.

Rafia echoed his nephew's thoughts and saw the Speed Queen Laundry franchise as a way to leverage the technology, branding, and learnings of a global leader to meet a need in the market…and move quickly. "I don't wait for things to happen," he joked of working with the Speed Queen team to move the project at light speed.

Safiari and Rafia are excited to open their doors to the neighborhood with a week of grand opening activities April 6-13. Customers will be treated to free wash cycles in the cutting-edge touchscreen-controlled equipment. In addition, customers who download and sign up for the Speed Queen app – which streamlines the experience with app payment and a rewards program – will receive $5 added to their account.

Fast, efficient washer-extractors and tumble dryers offer customers exceptional flexibility to tailor cycles, while getting them in and out in an hour, all in a clean, well-lit environment with vibrant colors. Families will appreciate the children's play area, complete with books and iPads to keep kids busy while parents focus on getting laundry cycles completed. Owners also are excited about the park area next to the laundry, which they see as an extension of their amenities focused on families. The laundry will also feature wash-dry-fold service for customers whose time is at a premium.

For more information about the Long Beach location, click here . To learn more about Speed Queen Laundromat franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com .

About Speed Queen - Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. To accomplish this, the company offers Speed Queen Financial Services, which provides a continuum of stable, long-term capital solutions specifically for the laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit www.SpeedQueenCommercial.com .

SOURCE Speed Queen