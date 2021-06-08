New Law Firm, Resonate IP Informs and Empowers Iconic Lifestyle Brands

BEND, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonate IP assists brand owners with protecting business and product names to ensure that each has a broad scope of protection against competitors. "The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of having a strong brand, with successful businesses leveraging their consumer goodwill to expand into new markets," states Resonate IP principal Drew Smith. "Resonate IP bridges the divide between simply doing business and having a strong, enforceable brand that is a business asset."

Launching a new commercial airline during a global pandemic is not without its challenges. "We needed a strategy to search, clear, and protect our intellectual property," states Daniel Camejo, vice president and general counsel at Avelo Airlines. "Drew has been quick to identify and implement procedures to secure our brand and has been an invaluable asset to Avelo Airlines."

Firm services:

Brand Clearance: Resonate IP offers a suite of trademark services to determine whether a preferred company or product name is available to use. From preliminary searching to deep-dive investigations, we ascertain the risk that a potential conflict may present to your long-term business goals.



Resonate IP offers a suite of trademark services to determine whether a preferred company or product name is available to use. From preliminary searching to deep-dive investigations, we ascertain the risk that a potential conflict may present to your long-term business goals. Brand Protection: Resonate IP assists brand owners in navigating and obtaining enforceable trademark rights in the United States . Trademark registration is imperative to any business, whether large or small, to secure consumer goodwill and build brand equity.



Resonate IP assists brand owners in navigating and obtaining enforceable trademark rights in . Trademark registration is imperative to any business, whether large or small, to secure consumer goodwill and build brand equity. Brand Enforcement: Resonate IP offers a suite of monitoring and investigative services that provide brand owners insight into marketplace developments and third-party trademark filings, both at the USPTO and globally.



Resonate IP offers a suite of monitoring and investigative services that provide brand owners insight into marketplace developments and third-party trademark filings, both at the USPTO and globally. Transactional: Resonate IP helps businesses leverage their IP assets to increase valuation, drive revenue, and enter new markets.



Resonate IP helps businesses leverage their IP assets to increase valuation, drive revenue, and enter new markets. International Trademarks: Resonate IP has a trusted network of firms worldwide to secure trademark registration globally and prevent the production, sale, and importation of counterfeit products.

About Resonate IP:

Resonate IP is a full-service intellectual property law firm specializing in all aspects of trademarks and brand protection. Resonate IP blends the swagger of big law with the soul of a mountain town to provide each client with personal and cost-effective IP representation. Whether you are a startup or a multinational company, we have your back and won't quit until your business goals are achieved. Resonate IP is headquartered in Bend, Oregon. Learn more at www.resonateip.com.

Media Contacts

Drew Smith

Resonate IP

(541) 240-8020

[email protected]

SOURCE Resonate IP

Related Links

www.resonateip.com

