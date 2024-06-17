New Law in Connecticut Mandates Inclusive Hair Education for Cosmetology Licensing

Championed by the Texture Education Collective, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation requiring the Cosmetology State Board licensing to include training and testing on all hair types and textures.

HARTFORD, Conn., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut became the third state in the nation to require training, education, and testing on all hair types and textures in order to earn a cosmetology license when Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation into law on May 28, 2024. This monumental achievement for inclusive beauty in Connecticut will ensure hair stylists have the skills and knowledge to provide proper and safe hair services for all.

The legislation was sponsored by Connecticut State Senator Patricia Billie Miller and the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) in conjunction with the Texture Education Collective (TEC), founded by Aveda, DevaCurl, L'Oreal USA, and Neill Corporation, owner of Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes. Louisiana enacted a similar mandate in November of 2021. Following this success, the TEC was founded and helped to champion the passing of New York's texture education legislation, (November 2023) and now Connecticut's (May 2024).

"By mandating inclusive hair education for cosmetology licensing, we ensure that all hair types and textures are properly cared for. This law supports our diverse communities and sets a new standard for excellence in beauty services. I am proud that Connecticut is leading the way," says Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

"All consumers deserve to feel confident that the professionals staffing salons and barbershops are trained to handle their hair, regardless of type or texture," Senator Patricia Billie Miller, chair of the legislature's Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, said. "This new law keeps Connecticut at the forefront of fostering a more inclusive beauty industry by ensuring hair stylists are trained to care for coiled, curly, and wavy hair. It was a privilege to have championed this policy, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact."

"We are proud to be part of the Texture Education Collective and to support this pivotal legislation in Connecticut. Ensuring that all hairstylists are trained in the care of textured hair is a significant step towards inclusivity and equity in the beauty industry. This law will not only enhance the skill set of stylists but also ensure that every client feels valued and understood when they visit a salon. At DevaCurl, we believe in the power of education to drive systemic change, and we are committed to advocating for this important cause across the nation. We applaud Governor Lamont and the Connecticut legislators for recognizing the importance of this issue and taking decisive action to address it," says David DiBernardino, General Manager of DevaCurl.

"We are thrilled to see Connecticut taking this vital step toward enhancing health safety training access," said Myra Irizarry Reddy, Director of Government Affairs for PBA. "First, The TEC would like to thank Senator Miller, the CT legislature and Governor Lamont for their leadership in passing this legislation. By ensuring that all cosmetology students receive comprehensive training in working with all hair types and textures, we are not only improving professional standards but also prioritizing the health and safety of clients. This legislation ensures that everyone can access skilled and knowledgeable licensed hair care professionals who prioritize their well-being. It sets a powerful precedent for the rest of the country, fostering safer and more inclusive environments in salons across the state." says Myra Reddy, Government Affairs Director, Professional Beauty Association.

Currently, 65% of people in the U.S. have textured hair ( Pivot Point January 2024), underscoring the importance of equipping stylists with the skills needed to provide comprehensive texture care services. The world is increasingly diverse, making it crucial for the beauty industry to adapt and meet the needs of all clients.

