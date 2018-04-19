SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners who want to quickly grow a lush new lawn or fix dead patches can use Grotrax Patch N' Repair, a new lawn care product guaranteed to grow thick, green grass in all climate conditions.

New Lawn Seed Product – Grotrax Patch N’ Repair - Helps Grow Thick Grass Fast

"A beautiful, green, healthy lawn is the hallmark of a house with terrific curb appeal. But many homeowners spend their summers wondering how can they turn their brown, pockmarked, animal-stained lawns into a thing of beauty," said Andrew Tobias, managing partner of GTX Turf Farms, of Santa Barbara, Calif., which created Grotrax. "Homeowners can have a lawn they can be proud of when they use Grotrax Patch N' Repair. It gives homeowners sod-quality lawns with less mess, cost, and labor. Bottom line: it grows green grass fast – as much as three times faster than regular grass seeding methods."

Grotrax is comprised of a proprietary Bio-Fabric roll that contains seed, fertilizer, and mulch all in one. It is designed to hold six times its weight in water so it doesn't require nearly as much watering as other products do. This totally unique method is covered by multiple patents and is made in the USA.

Grotrax Patch N' Repair grows grass in three easy steps: roll the mat onto the prepare soil, water it and watch the grass grow. New grass will start growing within a few days, and you'll have full replacement grass in the affected area within 30 days, guaranteed.

"Laying heavy, dirty sod can be a nightmare. Bare seeds can wash away in the rain, or be eaten by birds," Tobias said. "When you use Grotrax, you'll get a lawn you will love, at a fraction of the cost of sod. Installed sod averages $1.50 cost, while Grotrax averages just 35 cents per square foot!"

"You'll get a faster, thicker, fuller lawn in just a few short weeks. It is designed to grow in any climate – including shady areas," he said. "You won't have any dead spots, worn-down grass, or embarrassing pet spots. It's like grass seed on steroids."

Each roll of Grotrax covers 20 square feet which is enough to patch 80 spots. It costs only $19.95. A special promotional offer gives homeowners a second 20-square-foot roll at no additional cost.

Grotrax features and benefits:

Grows three times faster than grass seed

Bio Fabric prevents seeds from washing away

Cheaper, easier, and lighter than traditional sod

Creates turf quality lawn in weeks with no mess

Perfect for sun, shade, and slopes

Lightweight, easy to transport

Grotrax is available only online at https://www.grownewgrass.com A national TV advertising campaign begins April 20, 2018.

For information, go to https://www.grownewgrass.com or call 1-833-GTX-LAWN.

About GTX Turf Farms

GTX Turf Farms, based in Santa Barbara, California develops and manufactures innovative, patented grass seed technology marketed under the Grotrax brand. Using all American made materials, seed, and manufacturing, Grotrax utilizes a unique process developed to embed high quality grass seed between layers of proprietary Bio Fabric, allowing the consumer to roll out the biodegradable, water retaining Grotrax wherever they want to grow lush, green grass quickly, and with less water. More information about GTX Turf Farms can be found at www.GTXTurfFarms.com.

Contact

Marty M. Fahncke

Chief Marketing Officer

1-833-GTX-LAWN

193643@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lawn-seed-product---grotrax-patch-n-repair---helps-grow-thick-grass-fast-300632798.html

SOURCE GTX Turf Farms

Related Links

http://gtxturffarms.com

