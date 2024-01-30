New Leader at the Helm of Marcone HVAC

News provided by

Marcone

30 Jan, 2024, 18:41 ET

Top industry executive brings expertise to Marcone's largest vertical

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone Group, a leading national distributor of commercial kitchen, appliance, HVAC, plumbing and pool and spa parts and equipment, announced today that Randall Hudspeth is leading its HVAC division.

As President of Marcone HVAC, Hudspeth will continue building on the momentum behind growing the company's HVAC business. Marcone HVAC encompasses 12 distributors with 103 branches and five distribution centers, serving 18 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada.

"Randall brings a wealth of strategic, commercial and interpersonal leadership skills to Marcone, and we are thrilled to add him to the team," said Avichal Jain, Marcone's Chief Executive Officer. "He has demonstrated an ability to improve the customer experience across channels while building a culture grounded in taking great care of employees, so they take great care of customers."

Most recently, Hudspeth was Chief Commercial Officer for HVAC distributor Johnstone Supply-The Petit Group, where he previously was vice president of sales and marketing. He also has worked for distribution management company DXP Enterprises and construction manufacturer Hilti, honing his expertise while developing a commitment to customer service.

"Marcone HVAC is a wide-ranging operation with a plethora of growth opportunity," Hudspeth said. "I look forward to expanding on what this amazing team is already doing, while keeping Marcone at the forefront of the HVAC distribution industry for years to come." 

Marcone Group has experienced tremendous growth through acquisition in recent years, moving into the HVAC, plumbing, pool and spa and commercial kitchen markets with a nationwide distribution network that promotes fast delivery. With nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas, Marcone provides next-day ground delivery to 93% of the United States and 100% two-day delivery.

About Marcone
Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of 200 locations throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Davies
Marcone Group
Cell: 815.440.8768
[email protected]

SOURCE Marcone

