New Leadership App Designed by Former Big 4 Executive Revolutionizes L&D for Today's Workforce

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking leadership development app, created by former Big 4 executive Neena Newberry, is transforming how today's leaders develop their skills. Newberry Solutions' mobile app, New Lens®, will be featured on Inside the Blueprint, airing on Bloomberg Network on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, 9:00 pm CT, 8:00 pm MT, and 7:00 pm PT as independently produced branded content.

The segment highlights the growing demand for leadership solutions that align with the realities of today's workplaces. Traditional methods like lengthy training sessions no longer meet the needs of organizations or leaders managing complex roles.

With 42% of employees reporting they lack time for traditional training, New Lens® ensures leadership growth happens on the go. Specifically, New Lens® delivers mobile-first, bite-sized learning that fits into a leader's day-to-day responsibilities.

"Leadership today requires a fresh approach," said Neena Newberry, award-winning founder of Newberry Solutions. "The demands on leaders are growing, and old methods no longer work. We built New Lens® to offer practical, personalized development that leaders can access without stepping away from their roles."

What Makes New Lens® unique?

Microlearning : Bite-sized content leaders can consume on their schedule.

Integrated Coaching and Collaboration : Tools that promote interactive learning and team alignment.

: Tools that promote interactive learning and team alignment. Real-Time Tracking: Features to measure progress and tie development to business outcomes.

Inside the Blueprint Highlights

The Bloomberg feature will explore:

The inefficiencies of traditional leadership development.

How New Lens ® makes leadership development affordable and scalable.

makes leadership development affordable and scalable. The app's unique combination of actionable content, coaching support, and connection tools.

Strategies organizations can implement to enhance leadership skills while staying cost-efficient.

The full segment will be available on the Newberry Solutions website after the broadcast. To book a demo of New Lens for your organization, go here.

Inside the Blueprint® (insidetheblueprint.com) creates engaging educational content focused on exciting innovations.

About Newberry Solutions

Founded by former Big 4 executive Neena Newberry, Newberry Solutions is a leader in transforming leadership development. Offering executive coaching, tailored programs, and the award-winning New Lens® app, the company's mission is to make leadership growth scalable and impactful for Fortune 500 giants to mid-market firms.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:

Neena Newberry at [email protected].

