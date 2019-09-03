New Leadership At CFA Institute

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, announced that Margaret Franklin, CFA, begins today as the organization's new President and CEO. Diane Nordin, CFA, becomes Chair of the Board of Governors, and Daniel Gamba, CFA, now serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors.

"I am very excited to be starting work this week and am truly honored to assume the role of President and CEO of CFA Institute," said Franklin. "I value my long professional relationship with CFA Institute and am both humbled and honored to lead this august body of professionals."

Marg Franklin has been a leader in the investment management industry for 28 years, most recently as President of BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Canada and head of International Wealth Management in North America. Her deep practitioner experience has been gained at firms ranging from large, global asset managers to start ups, including Marret Private Wealth, State Street Global Advisors and Barclays Global Investors. Her work has included advising individuals, families, pension plans, endowments, foundations and government agencies.

Franklin's experience with CFA Institute also runs deep. In fiscal 2011, Franklin was chair of the Board of Governors of CFA Institute, which is a volunteer position, and is a member of CFA Society Toronto, where she has also served on its board. She is a founding member of the CFA Institute Women in Investment Management Initiative, a past recipient of its Alfred C. Morley Distinguished Service Award in 2014, and a member of its Future of Finance Content Council.

Diane Nordin assumed the role of Board Chair on Sept. 1, 2019, the start of the new fiscal year at CFA Institute, succeeding Heather Brilliant, CFA, who will continue on the Board. Diamond Hill Capital Management recently named Brilliant its new CEO.

"I look forward to working with Marg and her leadership team, and our members around the world to continue our work on advancing the highest standards of ethics, education and investment profession excellence," said Nordin. "The CFA charter is the only global credential in investment management, and we remain committed to developing future professionals, furthering the professional success of our members, and building a better financial industry for the ultimate benefit of society."

Nordin brings more than 35 years of experience in the investment industry to her position as Chair of the Board of Governors, having previously served as Vice Chair. She is Vice Chair of Fannie Mae, where she serves as chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit and Executive Committees. She serves on the Principal Financial Group Board and is also on the Board of Directors at Antares, a spinout of GE Capital. Nordin is a former partner of Wellington Management Company LLP, where she held numerous global leadership positions, including director of fixed income, director of global relationship management, and director of fixed income product management. She has served on the CFA Institute Board for three years, currently chairs the Executive Committee and previously chaired the Audit and Risk Committee and CEO Search Committee. She holds a bachelor's degree from Wheaton College.

Daniel Gamba, now Vice Chair, is a Managing Director, Global Head of Active Equity Product Strategy and a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees at BlackRock. Gamba is responsible for platform strategy, product development, and business activities to drive growth across Active Equities in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Prior to this role, Gamba was Head of iShares Americas Institutional Business and co-Head of US iShares where he led business strategy, client service and business development for iShares ETFs in the Americas. Gamba joined Barclays Global Investors (BGI) in 2000, before its merger with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the CEO of the Latin America and Caribbean business. Prior to BGI, Gamba was a consultant with AT Kearney's financial institutions group and worked at Procter & Gamble in Latin America. At CFA Institute, Gamba serves as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and previously as co-Chair of the Society Partnership Advisory Council. Previously he was a member of the Executive Advisory Board of the Education Advisory Committee and of the Claritas Advisory Committee. Gamba is also co-Chair of Somos Latinx network at BlackRock and is a board member of Northwestern University's Alumni Association. Gamba earned a BS degree in industrial engineering from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and an MBA in finance and economics from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

The FY2020 CFA Institute Board of Governors comprises a diverse group of 15 members – more than 50 percent of whom are women – who reside in eight countries, namely: Australia, Canada, China, India, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. The CFA Institute membership elects officers for a one-year term and governors for a three-year term that runs from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31. The full list of Board members for the new term is:

Diane Nordin , CFA, ( United States ), Wellington Management Company LLP (retired)

, CFA, ( ), Wellington Management Company LLP (retired) Daniel Gamba , CFA, ( United States ), BlackRock Inc.

, CFA, ( ), BlackRock Inc. Leah Bennett , CFA, ( United States ), Westwood Trust

, CFA, ( ), Westwood Trust Alex Birkin ( United Kingdom ), EY

( ), EY Heather Brilliant , CFA, ( United States ), Diamond Hill Capital Management

, CFA, ( ), Diamond Hill Capital Management Robert Bruner , DBA, ( United States ), University of Virginia

, DBA, ( ), Dan Fasciano , CFA, ( United States ), BNY Mellon

, CFA, ( ), BNY Mellon Margaret Franklin , CFA ( Canada ), President and CEO, CFA Institute

, CFA ( ), President and CEO, Yu Hua , CFA, ( China ), Morgan Stanley Huaxin Management Company Ltd.

, CFA, ( ), Morgan Stanley Huaxin Management Company Ltd. Punita Kumar-Sinha , PhD, CFA, ( India / United States ), Pacific Paradigm Advisors LLC

, PhD, CFA, ( / ), Pacific Paradigm Advisors LLC Karina Litvack ( United Kingdom ), non-executive Director, Eni s.p.a.

( ), non-executive Director, Eni s.p.a. Geoffrey Ng , CFA, ( Malaysia ), Fortress Capital Asset Management

, CFA, ( ), Fortress Capital Asset Management Tricia Rothschild , CFA ( United States ) Chief Product Officer, Morningstar

, CFA ( ) Chief Product Officer, Morningstar Zouheir Tamim El Jarkass, CFA, ( United Arab Emirates ), Mubadala Development Company

), Mubadala Development Company Maria Wilton , CFA, ( Australia ), Director, Victorian Funds Management Corporation

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 168,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 157 local member societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

