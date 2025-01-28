New Leadership at Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hideaki Nishino Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif. and TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the company behind PlayStation, today announced the appointment of Hideaki Nishino to the role of President and CEO effective April 1, 2025. This marks an evolution designed to maximize synergies across SIE that was announced in May 2024 in which Nishino was appointed CEO of the Platform Business Group effective June 1, 2024 alongside Hermen Hulst who was appointed CEO of the Studio Business Group. Hulst will continue to serve as CEO of the Studio Business Group and will report to Nishino.

Sony Group Corporation and SIE also announced that effective April 1, Hiroki Totoki, President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation will step down from the SIE Chairman position to become President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, and that Lin Tao, currently serving as SVP, Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy for SIE, will step down from her position at SIE to become CFO of Sony Group Corporation. Her successor at SIE will be announced at a later time.

"It has been a pleasure working more closely with Hermen and Nishino and gaining insight into the ever-changing, fast-paced world of Sony Interactive Entertainment. As we hand the baton to Nishino and this exceptional leadership team, I am confident that SIE will reach new heights in the days ahead. After 30 years of delivering exceptional entertainment worldwide, this marks an exciting new chapter for SIE, highlighting its commitment to fostering creativity and building meaningful connections for millions of players. I am delighted to welcome Lin as my successor as CFO of Sony Group Corporation. Lin has been instrumental to our success at SIE, leading the Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy functions, and I look forward to working closely with her at Sony Group Corporation," said Hiroki Totoki, Chairman, Sony Interactive Entertainment, President, COO and CFO, Sony Group Corporation.

Nishino began his career at Sony in 2000 and currently serves as CEO, Platform Business Group, SIE. As CEO of Platform Business Group, Nishino led technology, products, services, and platform experience, in addition to overseeing third party publisher and developer relations, and commercial operations, including sales and marketing of hardware, services, and peripherals. Prior to that role, he served as SVP, Platform Experience Group.

"I am truly honored to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone. We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation. I want to thank Hermen for his expertise and leadership as he continues his role as CEO, Studio Business Group. I am deeply grateful for the PlayStation community and their continued support and I am very excited for what the future holds," said Hideaki Nishino, CEO, Platform Business Group.

Nishino will continue to serve as CEO of the Platform Business Group, and as CEO of the Studio Business Group, Hulst will continue to lead the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE's first party-content. He is also responsible for developing games across many devices including PlayStation consoles and PCs and bringing video game IP to new mediums through PlayStation Productions.

