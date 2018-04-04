New Leadership Book for Entrepreneurs Shows Success Principles From the Top

MESA, Ariz. and NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James's new release, Success Profiles: Conversations With High Achievers Including Jack Canfield, Tom Ziglar, Loral Langemeier and More by Brian K. Wright, of Mesa, Arizona, addresses the topics of leadership, business growth, and overall success. Drawing from interviews with some of the most successful entrepreneurs and leaders in the world, Wright offers readers a compilation of invaluable insights and advice to fuel their personal journey toward success.

Success Profiles: Conversations With High Achievers Including Jack Canfield, Tom Ziglar, Loral Langemeier and More Brian Wright

Brian K. Wright is the host of Success Profiles Radio, where he interviews successful leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives. On his show he has spoken with highly recognizable leaders such as Darren Hardy, Jack Canfield, Bob Burg, Sharon Lechter, Greg Reid, Loral Langemeier, Debbie Allen and more, who share their knowledge, experience, and secrets for success with him. Wright has compiled the most valuable insights he has garnered from his interviews to create the personal achievement guide found in Success Profiles: Conversations With High Achievers Including Jack Canfield, Tom Ziglar, Loral Langemeier.

The interviews in Success Profiles cover numerous topics, such as success, leadership, building a successful business, financial excellence, and self-development. Interviewees share their personal journey as well as their secrets for success developed from years of experience in their respective fields. In telling how they overcame different obstacles to ultimately achieve their dreams, their stories encourage readers that they too are capable of success.

Too many people never unlock their full potential, but it's never too late to become the best version of yourself. With Success Profiles: Conversations With High Achievers Including Jack Canfield, Tom Ziglar, Loral Langemeier and More, readers can uncover the secrets to making it to the top, from those who are already there.

If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Brian K. Wright, please call Nickcole Watkins at 516.900.5674.

About the Author:

Brian K Wright is an author, motivational speaker, and the host of the personal development show Success Profiles Radio. He has written two previous books, Student Leadership Strategies: 21 Easy Ways To Become A Center Of Influence In Your Group as well as Success Profiles: Mental Toughness And Sales, and he is a ghostwriter and writing coach for many others. Brian grew up in Iowa and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Communication Studies, and holds a Master's degree in Adult Education from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He currently resides in Mesa, AZ.

More About This Title:

Success Profiles: Conversations With High Achievers Including Jack Canfield, Tom Ziglar, Loral Langemeier and More by Brian K. Wright, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on April 3, 2018. Success Profiles—ISBN 9781683506157—has 274 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $19.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com )

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nickcole Watkins

Morgan James Publishing

516.900.5674

192790@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leadership-book-for-entrepreneurs-shows-success-principles-from-the-top-300623958.html

SOURCE Morgan James Publishing

Related Links

https://www.morgan-james-publishing.com

