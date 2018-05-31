New Leadership Book Offers a Charming Fable with a Practical Application

NEW YORK and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James's new release, Awaken the Magic Within…The Invitation: The 7 Essential Virtues for Incredible Success by Joe Swinger, is a motivational book told in the unique voice of a parable. Including tips for personal, professional, and relational improvement, Swinger provides a well-rounded guide to overall life improvement.

Awaken the Magic Within demonstrates its self-improvement principles through the lives and journeys of its characters. The story's protagonist, Joe, is an ordinary man about to discover he has an extraordinary gift. With the help of a wise mentor, Joe stumbles into his destiny one fateful night and learns how to awaken the magic within himself to achieve his true potential. As the story plays out, readers find themselves cheering for the characters and being inspired by them to discover their own gifts.

Swinger weaves principles for leadership, relationships, and personal growth in what Jack Canfield, co-author of the NY Times #1 bestselling Chicken Soup for the Soul® series, called "a beautiful tale of awakening to the essence of life." Swinger invites readers to embark on their own journey of self-mastery and inspires them to make conscious choices every day that leads them in the direction of their goals. He specifically targets business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs with insights into launching a business and facilitating a positive corporate culture.

Awaken the Magic Within…The Invitation is an emotional, touching story that is designed to be an easy yet impactful read. Its principles are artfully demonstrated and can be practically applied to daily life which allows readers to make immediate improvements in their personal relationships and careers.

About the Author:

Joe Swinger's life has truly been a rags to riches story. Going from homelessness to the leader in multiple Fortune 500 companies, he has personally proven the self-improvement and self-mastery tactics he teaches. Joe uses his personal discoveries of pain, loss, and abuse to position others toward freedom and success in their own personal and professional relationships. He is a Certified Jack Canfield Success Principles Trainer, the founder of Self-Mastery Leadership Academy, and the creator of the 7 Essential Virtues Workshop. He holds a Master's degree in both Psychology and Business Administration and currently lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

More About This Title:

Awaken the Magic Within…The Invitation: The 7 Essential Virtues for Incredible Success by Joe Swinger, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on May 29, 2018. Awaken the Magic Within—ISBN 9781683507093—has 142 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $14.95.

