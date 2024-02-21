New Leadership for Eating Disorders Treatment Facilitators Task Force

News provided by

iaedp Foundation

21 Feb, 2024, 13:58 ET

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) has two new leaders of the Eating Disorders Treatment Facilitator (EDTF) Task Force: Angela Storck-Peterson, MPH, MS, RD, LDN, CEDS, and Kimberly Cover, Kimberly Wright Cover, MS, LPC, RD, CEDS-C, CSSD, LDN.

The EDTF Task Force was developed to connect primary care medical providers with experienced eating disorders professionals to help treat their patients in early identification, assessment and treatment. Knowing that most eating disorder patients enter the health care system with their primary care professional first and that many of those PCPs do not have an experienced colleague to turn to for advice, frontline medical providers frequently miss eating disorder diagnoses.

"Often within large health systems, behavioral health services, such as feeding and eating disorder treatment, there is a lack of knowledge, resources, and/or specialists advocating for quality feeding and eating disorder care," said Storck-Peterson, who has worked in behavioral health care for the past ten years in all levels of care in acute psychiatric inpatient hospitalization for primary co-occurring disorders. "I believe with the support of iaedp, the EDTF Task Force can join other organizations with similar interests in changing the narrative related to quality behavioral health care."

The EDTF Task Force seeks to educate and empower eating disorder clinicians to move beyond quality clinical patient care to also competently and confidently communicate, collaborate, advocate, and educate within the health system and medical community to improve feeding and eating disorder care.

Key EDTF Task Force services are:

  • Specialized education in screening and recognizing early signs of eating disorders.
  • Sourcing eating disorders professionals to aid with thorough evaluations.
  • Referrals for patients to a multidisciplinary team of professionals for comprehensive care.
  • Assisting in effective communication between patients, their families, healthcare teams and referring professionals.

"My mission is to partner with healthcare professionals to facilitate patient treatment," said Cover, who has worked with fitness professionals and medical providers for over 24 years. "Clinicians are key in early identification and treatment of patients with disordered eating, excessive exercise, as well as eating disorders. For example, sports physicals provide just one of many opportunities for identification in primary care. Unfortunately, in this environment, they often lack the education and resources for early identification, assessment and treatment."

Learn more here.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation

Also from this source

Associate Designation Recognizes Excellence in Eating Disorders Education

Associate Designation Recognizes Excellence in Eating Disorders Education

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™)'s popular Associate Designation is an educational achievement for...
iaedp Symposium Celebrates the Heart of its Success: Volunteers

iaedp Symposium Celebrates the Heart of its Success: Volunteers

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) wants to recognize the invaluable contributions of its volunteers. Their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.