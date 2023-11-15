New Leadership Takes the Helm

California Transit Association Elects New Chair, San Diego MTS CEO Sharon Cooney

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the California Transit Association announced the appointment of Sharon Cooney, CEO of San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), as 33rd Chair of the Executive Committee. Cooney succeeds Karen King, CEO of Golden Empire Transit District in Bakersfield, California.

A dedicated member of the Association's Executive Committee, Cooney previously served as Vice Chair of the Executive Committee during the 2021-2023 term. She also led the Association's Finance & Management Committee and Transit Operations Funding Subcommittee. The Transit Operations Funding Subcommittee steered the Association's recent statewide advocacy efforts that successfully secured funding in the State Budget.

"It's an honor to take the helm as Chair of the California Transit Association, building upon the tremendous milestones reached as an organization and industry in recent years under the leadership of Karen King," said Cooney. "This year was marked by a formidable effort led by the Association to save public transit from a devastating budget crisis, resulting in a $5.1 billion lifeline from the State of California to recover the ridership agencies lost from the pandemic."

"California's public transit industry is taking necessary steps not just to recover, but chart a path forward that is more robust, sustainable and equitable than ever before," Cooney emphasized. "In addition to long-term funding solutions, the Association will focus on supporting agencies in the transition to zero-emission technologies; addressing passenger safety concerns and homelessness on transit; and enhancing workforce development efforts. While the work is expansive, we are keeping the needs of the riders, workers, families, and communities we serve at the core."

Cooney was named the first woman CEO in the history of MTS in 2020 after a 15-year career with the organization where she held many top-level positions. As CEO, Cooney oversees an agency that provides transit service in 10 cities with a footprint totaling more than 3,200 square miles. With over 2,800 employees and contractors, MTS operates 63 miles of double-tracked light rail and 100 fixed bus routes, paratransit services, taxicab administration and oversight of freight rail lines. In FY 2023, MTS had the second highest light rail ridership in the United States.

Cooney was elected alongside new Vice Chair, Erin Rogers, who is the CEO and General Manager of Omnitrans headquartered in San Bernadino Valley. The California Transit Association is the leading advocacy organization for public transit in California.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE California Transit Association