New Leadership Team Addition in Response to Continued Growth at Health Monitor Network

MONTVALE, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Monitor Network, a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions that maximize biopharmaceutical/OTC brand growth and improve health outcomes, today announced a key new hire to the executive team. Rob Dougherty will be joining the company on April 12, 2021 as the Senior Vice President for Network Sales, reporting directly to the CEO. He will lead a team dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals and their patients with in-office educational materials on disease states and specific therapies.

Mr. Dougherty joins the company with an accomplished history in pharmaceutical sales and sales management, focused almost exclusively on the physician audience. Beginning his career at Sanofi and Mylan, he quickly demonstrated his acumen in sales management, advancing to sales executive leadership roles at Promius Pharma, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, EPI Health, and most recently TOPCAT BIO.

Dave Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor, commented, "Rob's demonstrated track record working with healthcare professionals is unmatched. He is also a perfect fit for our culture at Health Monitor, given his track record of success at pharma companies both large and small. We are thrilled that he is joining us at this important time in the growth of the company."

Health Monitor has rapidly expanded and continues to lead the market in direct-to-patient and direct-to-physician digital and print educational materials. With a footprint of over 400,000 healthcare professional offices, Health Monitor supports some of the largest pharmaceutical brands in the industry and provides education to millions of patients each year.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor is a nationally recognized leader in integrated, multi-channel, DTP marketing solutions for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. The company has the broadest network of physician offices with more than 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print products. We empower patients to engage in productive dialogue with their physicians through bespoke, educational content about disease states and specific therapies. Supported by strong partnerships with key opinion leaders and medical associations, our products offer credible, validated content that drives proactive patient action. For 38+ years, our unmatched expertise across a full spectrum of print and digital formats has enabled us to provide powerful solutions, resulting in consistent brand growth as measured by new prescriptions, continuation of therapy, and improved health outcomes.

