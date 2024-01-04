New Leadership Team at Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs Poised to Elevate Beauty and Personal Care Innovation

News provided by

Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs

04 Jan, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs (CSIL) in Boca Raton, Florida is pleased to announce the appointment of a new senior leadership team who will partner with the company's talented employees and diverse clientele to take beauty and personal care formulation and manufacturing to new levels. The new leadership team is headed by John Puckett, CEO, who joins with over 30 years of OTC, pharma and branded operations experience having served most recently as COO of Captech Softgel International and CEO of Barleans; Matt Unger, President and Chief Commercial Officer, who joins with over 30 years of commercial and product development experience in beauty contract manufacturing and at P&G; and Mark "Hazen" Hauman, CFO, who joins with over 30 years of commercial and financial leadership experience at companies such as Avon and Unilever.

"Cosmetic Solutions provides unparalleled formulation expertise, cutting-edge innovation and top-notch production capabilities. We are thrilled to harness the full potential of our remarkable facility, our dedicated workforce, and our extensive innovation library, to make a significant impact on the dynamic and rapidly growing skin, hair and personal care markets in North America and beyond. We extend a warm welcome to all clients to visit us in Boca Raton and see what's occurring here," shares John Puckett

"Since my father, Mervyn Becker, founded Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs more than 30 years ago, the company has grown to become a leader in outsourced skin care solutions. We are thrilled to welcome John Puckett, Matt Unger, and Mark Hauman to lead the company and continue its tradition of excellence in product formulation and contract manufacturing.  CSIL will continue providing exceptional service to its clients, while elevating its innovation and production capabilities across skin, hair and personal care product categories," expressed Warren Becker, Executive Chairman, Board of Directors.

About COSMETIC SOLUTIONS INNOVATION LABS

For growth-oriented beauty companies, Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs is the ideal innovation partner offering the operational excellence of large-scale contract manufacturers with the pro-active leadership and flexibility to help brands grow and create commercial value.

As a globally recognized manufacturer of turnkey private label skin care, and pioneering, results-driven custom formulations, the expert team partners with high-growth beauty brands to develop skin care, body care, hair care, OTC, and professional products. For more information visit www.csinnovationlabs.com.

SOURCE Cosmetic Solutions Innovation Labs

