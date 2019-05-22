New Leadership Women Philanthropic Planning Council Meets in Dallas

DALLAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership Women is excited to announce the appointment of the inaugural members of the Philanthropic Planning Council, which convened for the first time May 17-18, 2019, at the Omni Mandalay Hotel in Dallas, Texas. "This dynamic, inspirational group of high achieving women is now actively involved in establishing the first philanthropic arm for our 45 year old women's leadership organization," noted LW President and CEO, Linda Crompton. Leadership Women congratulates Susan Britt, June SL Chan, Dr. Mary Jane Garza, Dr. Nancy Little, Amy Lait Marcus, Lana G. Porter, Dr. Minita Ramirez, Alice Reinarz, Carolyn Schmies, Audrey Selden, Dale Simons and Julie Staggs, who are serving their first one-year term.

Back row, left to right: Dr. Mary Jane Garza, Dr. Nancy Little, Dale Simons Middle, left to right: Carolyn Schmies, Julie Staggs, Dr. Minita Ramirez Front row, left to right: Lana G. Porter, June SL Chan, Alice Reinarz (Not pictured: Susan Britt, Amy Lait Marcus, Audrey Selden)

Discussing the importance of philanthropy today, the LWPPC sees their goal as encouraging those women whose leadership path has been positively affected by their LW experience to give back in support of the long term mission of Leadership Women. "We all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us," Council Member and LW Board Member Alice Reinarz stated. "That's why this new opportunity for philanthropy is a way to pay it forward – to help the next group of women."

About Leadership Women

Leadership Women, Inc. (LW) was established in Austin, Texas in 1974, with a mission to advance women's leadership through programs that connect, inspire, empower and honor women. Leadership Texas, the first official program, began in 1983. To extend opportunities for established women leaders, Leadership America was created in 1988. A program for emerging women leaders followed in 1996 with Leadership Pipeline. Leadership International –introduced in 2013 – has provided opportunities to learn about women's leadership in other countries including India, South Africa, Mexico, Scandinavia, and Canada.

For additional information please go to https://leadership-women.org/

Contact:

Linda Crompton, President & CEO

Leadership Women, Inc.

Ph. 214-421-5566

Email: 215177@email4pr.com

Web: https://leadership-women.org/

SOURCE Leadership Women

Related Links

http://www.leadership-women.org

