NEW LEAF PAPER ACQUIRES ARNOLD GRUMMER'S

News provided by

New Leaf Paper

30 Jun, 2023, 13:32 ET

APPLETON, Wis., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper, Inc has acquired Arnold Grummer's LLC. The Wisconsin-based company distributes nationwide as the preferred supplier of hand papermaking kits.

Arnold Grummer's will remain in Wisconsin, with headquarters moving to New Leaf Paper in Appleton. Oversight of Arnold Grummer's will move forward with Paul Bradshaw as President and Sabrina Schwietzer as Executive Vice President, both from New Leaf Paper, with transition support from Kim Grummer.

"We're excited to continue the legacy of the Arnold Grummer's brand, and to provide quality hand papermaking items. The Grummer family has built a unique set of products for education and artist communities, and have provided valuable contributions to the papermaking industry's history," said Paul Bradshaw, CEO of New Leaf Paper. "The mission and vision for the two brands align wonderfully," continued Bradshaw.

"We look forward to furthering sustainability principles into Grummer's product line, while continuing focus on high-quality products, outstanding service, and meaningful innovations," said Sabrina Schwietzer, VP of Marketing and Sales of New Leaf Paper.

According to Kim Grummer, the timing is right. "It's a perfect time for me to do what's best for my family and the business. With the transition to New Leaf, I get to ensure that my father's legacy will continue by helping to support the team in the upcoming months, while ensuring our customers have product access for years to come," said Grummer.

New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier of sustainable paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying products with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber. New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in producing printing, writing, retail, publishing, and communication papers.

New Leaf Paper is a B-Corporation and FSC certified. Papers are made in North America, processed chlorine-free, and Ancient Forest Friendly certified. For more information visit www.NewLeafPaper.com.

Arnold Grummer's

The Arnold Grummer's brand started in Arnold's home in Wisconsin. Arnold's passion for teaching papermaking, along with his contributions to the paper industry, earned him recognition in the International Paper Industry Hall of Fame. Within the business Arnold, and his daughter Kim, focused on education, innovation, value, and excellent service. 

Kim Grummer has continued to create products for school and artist communities, with passion for both the products themselves and the individuals that use them. 

For immediate release
contact:
Sabrina Schwietzer
(920)740-8566

SOURCE New Leaf Paper

