New Leaf Paper Reveals Positive Impacts on Climate Change

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper's environmental Impact Report demonstrates the measurable and impactful efforts of the company's fight against climate change. The Impact Report highlights the direct impact our customers have had when making purposeful decisions around their paper procurement.

New Leaf Paper designs printing and writing paper products that contain the highest levels of post-consumer recycled fiber. Through increased awareness, we can change customer purchasing habits to help protect and preserve forests, reduce pressure on the waste stream, and fight climate change, helping to preserve our future.

"As a founding B Corp, we are committed to being the leading national source for environmentally responsible, economically sound paper. We supply paper with the greatest environmental benefit," said Yen Lam, New Leaf Paper's President & CIO.

The data presented in the Impact Report documents the environmental benefits of New Leaf Paper's high post-consumer recycled fiber products over the past 18 months. Savings in the report were calculated using the Environmental Paper Network's Calculator v4.0.

The Impact Report details positive environmental impacts resulting from New Leaf Paper's efforts across all its products. The New Leaf Paper Impact Report highlights metrics, including savings achieved in Wood, Energy, GHG's, Water, and Solid Waste.

"This report shows that we are helping our clients take pressure off of the forest and the waste stream. We are an environmental solutions provider, not just a paper supplier," said Paul Bradshaw, New Leaf Paper's COO. In its commitment to capture and reuse as much waste as possible, New Leaf Paper has developed unique programs such as closed-loop recycling solutions for several of its customers.

An Eco Audit calculator on New Leaf Paper's website is available to anyone who wants to explore their company's environmental impact by using New Leaf Paper products. The New Leaf Paper EcoAuditSM shows the tangible environmental benefits of using post-consumer recycled paper instead of virgin paper.

New Leaf Paper is a certified founding B-Corporation that leads the paper industry to develop the most sustainable printing and office papers to offer its clients environmentally sustainable solutions instead of merely supplying paper. For more information about New Leaf Paper and its fight against climate change, visit www.newleafpaper.com.

