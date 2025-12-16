New Lear Capital Survey Reveals Strong Consumer Demand for Clear Guidance on Gold IRAs, Diversification, and Precious Metals Basics

Survey of 900 investors highlights critical knowledge gaps in precious metals investing, prompting expanded educational initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, today released findings from a comprehensive survey of 900 investors that reveals significant demand for clearer, more accessible education on precious metals investing fundamentals.

The November survey, a combination of Lear Capital newsletter subscribers and an independent third-party consumer panel, identified key areas where investors seek deeper understanding as they navigate an increasingly complex economic landscape marked by inflation concerns, market volatility, and growing interest in portfolio diversification.

"These survey results confirm what we've long suspected: investors want to include precious metals in their portfolios, but they need straightforward, practical guidance to make informed decisions," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder and chairman of Lear Capital. "Understanding tax implications, knowing the difference between physical bullion and paper assets, and learning proper diversification strategies shouldn't be complicated. Our job is to demystify these topics."

Critical Knowledge Gaps Identified

The survey revealed several areas where investors are seeking greater clarity:

Tax implications topped the list, with 47% of respondents wanting a better understanding of the tax considerations when buying and selling precious metals. This includes questions about capital gains treatment, IRA rollover rules, and reporting requirements.

Gold versus silver comparisons also ranked highly at 47%, indicating investors want clear analysis of how these metals perform differently, their respective industrial and investment demand drivers, and how to choose between them based on individual goals.

Investment methods emerged as another priority, with 37% seeking clarity on the differences between physical bullion ownership versus paper assets like ETFs and mining stocks, including the trade-offs in terms of security, liquidity, and costs.

Portfolio diversification was cited by 30% of respondents who want guidance on appropriate precious metals allocation percentages and how to balance metals with other asset classes.

Storage and costs concerned 36% of investors, who want transparent information about the expenses associated with buying, storing, and insuring physical metals.

Format Preferences Point to Multi-Channel Approach

The survey also examined how investors prefer to receive educational content, revealing a diverse set of preferences that suggests a one-size-fits-all approach falls short.

Email emerged as the preferred format among Lear subscribers at 55%, while video content showed strong appeal at 31%. Nearly one-third of respondents value direct mail reading materials (30%) and articles or blogs (27%), with smaller but notable interest in webinars (10%) and podcasts (11%).

"These findings reinforce our commitment to meeting investors where they are," DeMeritt added. "Whether someone learns best through reading detailed reports, watching explanatory videos, or speaking directly with our representatives, we're expanding our educational resources across all these channels."

Responding to Investor Needs

In response to the survey findings, Lear Capital is enhancing its educational offerings with expanded content addressing the specific topics investors identified as priorities. The company's website features comprehensive guides, market analysis, and resources designed to help both new and experienced investors understand precious metals investing.

"With economic uncertainty continuing to drive interest in precious metals as a hedge and diversification tool, investor education has never been more important," said DeMeritt. "We're committed to providing the clear, unbiased information people need to make confident decisions about their financial futures."

Investors seeking educational resources on precious metals investing, including detailed guides on gold IRAs, diversification strategies, and current market analysis, can visit www.learcapital.com or speak with a knowledgeable representative at 800-576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios through gold, silver, platinum, and palladium investments, including precious metals IRAs. With a client base of over 100,000 investors and more than $3 billion in trusted transactions, Lear Capital combines online convenience with expert guidance and support. The company is committed to transparency, customer education, and helping clients make informed decisions about incorporating precious metals into their long-term financial strategies.

