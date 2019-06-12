New LED Horse Arena Lighting Packages Are Here

WORCESTER, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced three complete horse arena lighting packages intended for outdoor horse arenas of various sizes. To date, Access Fixtures has provided custom packages based on photometric studies that are specific to the dimensions and needs of each arena. These new packages, based on 190' x 135' outdoor arenas and 150' x 75' outdoor arenas, provide customers with three different prepackaged options meant to throw a lot of light in a designated area. The packages make it simple for consumers to select what they need. These packages can be used for various different types of equestrian sporting including but not limited to dressage, rodeo, and casual riding. All of these packages include steel poles APTA or APTI sports lighters. Quantity and wattage of fixtures will vary based on the package chosen. Average footcandles also varies between each of these three packages. These packages are the first wave of arena package releases planned by Access Fixtures--customers can expect more arena sizes and options to launch very soon.

"These LED horse arena lighting packages are a perfect starting point for anyone looking to light their outdoor riding arenas with little guesswork," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Of course, Access Fixtures will still continue to do photometric studies and meet the requirements for custom arenas with different dimensions or lighting requirements."

Access Fixtures' complete horse arena lighting packages are designed to give consumers plenty of choices when it comes to lighting options. All of these arena packages, which feature the extreme-life APTA or APTI sports lighters, include a choice of 70+, 80+, or 90+ CRI and a choice of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K. Since these packages are designed for outdoor settings, bird spikes are available to prevent nesting. Surge protection is available as well and all of Access Fixtures' horse arena lighting packages come with a 5-year warranty. For more complicated arenas or ones outside the bounds of these dimensions, request a photometric analysis with an Access Fixtures lighting specialist instead.

