New Legal-Tech Platform Built by Former Clients Takes Aim at the Status-Update Problem

DocketBreeze launches with plain-English case summaries, a case-specific AI assistant, and pricing built for solo and small-firm attorneys

WELD, Maine, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new client-experience platform aimed at solo and small-firm attorneys was launched this month with a pitch that is unusual in legal technology: it was built not by lawyers, but by two of their clients.

DocketBreeze, which opened to the public last week, gives every client of a participating attorney a secure online workspace where they can follow their case in plain English. Each filing generates two summaries automatically — one in legal language for the attorney, one in everyday English for the client. Deadlines extract themselves from court documents. A case-specific AI assistant — limited to the documents in the case file — answers client questions twenty-four hours a day, redirecting strategic questions back to the attorney for billable calls.

The company emphasizes the word "case specific." Unlike general-purpose AI tools that have generated fictional case citations in widely reported incidents, the DocketBreeze AI system is constrained to documents the platform has read and ingested for that specific matter. It cannot invent filings, statutes, or precedents because it has no knowledge outside the case file.

The founders, Jody Powlette and Mark Miclette, are not attorneys. Powlette is a software engineer who spent two years navigating a contract dispute. Miclette is a marketing executive who became involved with the platform after a personal injury matter. The two met as clients of the same small firm and bonded over the experience of being unable to follow their own proceedings.

"Lawyers are not failing their clients," Powlette said. "The legal system is failing the lawyer-client relationship. Every solo attorney we talked to wanted to communicate better with their clients. They simply did not have the time, the staff, or the tooling to do it. That is the gap we are filling."

DocketBreeze enters a crowded category. Established client-experience platforms for law firms typically charge between five hundred and seven hundred dollars per attorney per month, and most are designed around the workflows of larger firms with dedicated technology budgets. DocketBreeze prices its solo plan at forty-nine dollars per month on annual billing, with a thirty-day free trial that does not require a credit card.

The platform supports document ingestion from PACER, the major state-court systems, and direct uploads in formats including PDF, Word, HTML, and image files. Every plan includes every feature, including white-label branding of the client portal, integration with Clio Manage, and single sign-on with Google and Microsoft accounts.

"We were the clients making those status calls," Miclette said. "The answer to our question was almost always already in the case file. We just couldn't read it. We built DocketBreeze so the file could speak for itself."

The platform is available at docketbreeze.com. The thirty-day free trial includes full access to every feature on up to five active cases.

About DocketBreeze

DocketBreeze is a client-experience platform for solo and small-firm attorneys, designed to reduce non-billable status calls, improve client outcomes, and create a defensible record of attorney-client communication.

Press inquiries: Mark Miclette, [email protected], 917-657-7750.

SOURCE DocketBreeze LLC