New Leidos SATCOM tool boosts combat connectivity, effectiveness

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Combatants across the Department of War are gaining better access to satellite communications services through the Joint Management Tool (JMT) that Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) developed with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and U.S. Space Command.

The JMT gives operators real-time visibility into global SATCOM resources. The cloud-based platform enhances real-time situational awareness, provides reliable connectivity for forces worldwide and allows operators to focus on executing their missions. The JMT's automated dashboard is expected to reduce command-level reporting and analysis time by up to 85%, potentially saving hundreds of hours each year and allowing operators to focus on mission execution.

"The JMT brings clarity to complex satellite communications, giving operators faster, more reliable access to the data they need to make decisions," said Paul Welch, senior vice president of digital modernization at Leidos. "This work underscores our role in operating, sustaining and defending the most critical networks supporting U.S. defense missions globally."

The tool consolidates service requests and operational oversight in an enterprise environment across combatant commands, military services and defense agencies. It replaces the legacy system DISA first fielded in 2004 and was developed and deployed in one year.

Built using telecommunications commercial-off-the-shelf modules, the JMT advances the Pentagon's adoption of commercial software solutions. Its modular architecture enables rapid updates, improved scalability and greater flexibility to adapt to evolving operational requirements.

Leidos' commitment to innovation, resilience and customer success aligns with its NorthStar 2030 strategy, driving mission-focused modernization for its customers.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.