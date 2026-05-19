New Letter Presents Recommendations for Strengthening Diversity Fellowship Programs

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Orchestral Network (BON) today released its third major call to action, "Dear American Orchestras, Part III," calling on American orchestras and funders to fundamentally restructure how the field invests in early-career Black classical musicians.

Drawing on interviews with Black musicians who have participated in diversity fellowships nationwide, the letter finds that these programs have not provided a consistent pathway to full employment. Onboarding was minimal or non-existent. Mentorship was inconsistent and often absent. Compensation varied widely, with some orchestras tying pay to playing time fellows could not obtain. One fellow performed less than an hour in an entire year. And fellows universally reported marginalization, tokenization, disrespect, isolation, and invisibility tied to being Black and in a fellowship position.

"As attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion intensify and Black communities face heightened precarity, fellowship reform is one meaningful step toward repair. In their current form, orchestral fellowships are often performative rather than genuine pathways to musical excellence. The Black Orchestral Network is pushing the industry toward a new model — one that reflects the radical potential of the arts to shape society and the magnitude of Black musical artistry." — Dr. Lexi Holloway, Black Orchestral Network Steering Committee.

"These changes are imperative. As a fellow, I worried constantly about health insurance while making less than half of what those around me earned. My section treated me like a student — talking down to me in lessons and rehearsals. That 'less than' mentality has followed me to my current position, and I'm still working through it. These reforms will benefit future fellows and support what these programs were built for: access for Black musicians." — Anonymous Fellow, Black Orchestral Network.

A New Model: Collaboration, Cohorts, and Consortia

BON proposes a fundamental shift: orchestras pooling resources, sharing best practices, and establishing a Fellows' Bill of Rights to standardize roles, responsibilities, and protections. The letter also calls for consortium funding structures — endowed entities that fund annual classes of fellows and match them to multiple orchestras based on need.

This approach makes fellowships accessible to smaller orchestras, provides longer-term funding for fellows, and creates a genuine on-ramp to permanent employment.

This Isn't New

BON's findings extend the League of American Orchestras' own 2016 report, 40 Years of Fellowships. That report found fellowships rarely resulted in permanent hires and lacked structures for onboarding and meaningful engagement.

Nine years later, BON's interviews confirm little has changed. As federal, state, and local governments move to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, BON affirms that meaningful structural investment in Black musicians is more critical, not less.

The Work Continues

This is BON's third Dear American Orchestras letter since 2022. The first chronicled the history of exclusion and tokenization of Black musicians in American orchestras. The second addressed inequities in tenure and audition practices, leading to Model Standards and Procedures for Probationary Periods developed with the American Federation of Musicians, since adopted by orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Cincinnati Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and Detroit Symphony.

This letter turns the lens to fellowship programs — the next critical site of reform.

The full letter and recommendations are available at blackorchestralnetwork.org.

About the Black Orchestral Network

The mission of the Black Orchestral Network (BON) is to support Black orchestral musicians by Cultivating Community, Lifting Our Voices, and Telling Our Stories. BON is dedicated to creating an inclusive and equitable environment for Black people in the orchestral field — a necessary vehicle for securing a future where Black classical artists are connected and form a rich, expressive, and culturally affirming network.

Contact: Cynthia Tate

Email: [email protected] | Phone: 347-618-089

SOURCE Black Orchestral Network