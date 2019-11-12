New Level 10 Construction San Jose Project To Speed Delivery with New Hybrid Core System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunnyvale-based Level 10 Construction announced today that erection of its new downtown San Jose project, 200 Park Ave., may take significantly less time using a new hybrid core system.

Level 10 Vice President Casey Wend, who is overseeing 200 Park Avenue, says the project will be the first in California to use "SpeedCore," a new hybrid core system.

200 Park Ave., San Jose, CA

As described by the American Institute of Steel Construction: "SpeedCore is a revolutionary concrete-filled composite steel plate shear wall (CF_CPSW) core. With this remarkable system, erection will take an estimated 40% less time to complete than it would with a traditional cast-in-place reinforced concrete core.

"Erection of the hybrid core begins with pre-fabricated panels consisting of two structural steel plates held in place with cross-connecting tie rods. After erection, these panels are filled with concrete, creating a unique sandwich-style structure that provides strength and stability along with the benefits of rapid erection. Additionally, SpeedCore is a non-proprietary system, meaning many American steel fabricators can produce the panels."

For more information on SpeedCore: https://www.aisc.org/why-steel/innovative-systems/SpeedCore/

200 Park Ave., pictured above in a rendering provided by Gensler, is the first new speculative office project in downtown San Jose in 10 years. The new 19-story office building will have 16 levels of Class A flexible work space, with three levels of above-ground parking and four levels of below-ground parking. Total rentable square footage is 875,000.

Gensler is the architect for 200 Park Ave. Magnusson Klemencic Associates is the structural engineer.

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Ranked as the #2 Top Contractor in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, technology and life science, as well as mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com

