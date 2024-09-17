New Level Work Launches Leora, the First AI Coaching Solution that Augments Human-Led Leadership Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Level Work, the leading company for accelerating leadership development among business leaders at every level, today announced the launch of Leora AI, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered learning tools aimed at enhancing human-led coaching and training as well as increasing access to leadership coaching.

Leora AI is built on 25+ years of coaching experience combined with a custom content library and academic research, leveraging data for deeper insights. At the heart of Leora is a suite of expertly designed conversational agents that provide a wide range of services and insights. They can help create personalized learning plans, set actionable development goals, provide AI-powered coaching, and even role play real world scenarios. It is the industry's first AI solution that works in concert with human-led coaching and training.

"Leora AI provides learning leaders the ability to offer hyper-personalized leadership development at scale," said New Level Work Vice President of Product David Evans. "And it's all, underpinned by our scientifically validated leadership development framework, expert content and academic research. Leora delivers high quality development conversations, unlike competitors that rely on simple prompt engineering and web-based content aggregation."

Leora AI provides coaching and training in the flow of work, allowing for continuous reinforcement to support a manager's growth. Each component of Leora AI is designed to work together or independently, catering to specific needs.

"The concepts and approaches introduced through traditional training and coaching are effective, but it takes time and practice for these to take hold," Evans said. "Leora AI is the ideal complement to our human-led coaching and training. Leora can also expand the scope of leadership development programs, providing a much greater return on investment."

About New Level Work

New Level Work is an innovative coaching and training provider, accelerating leadership development through a 100% virtual solution, blending the best of human expertise and AI. With over two decades of experience, the New Level solution is designed to elevate leaders to new levels of performance, ensuring results and a tangible return on investment. Personalized, directed coaching, focused leadership training and a flexible toolkit of Impact Assessments and AI coaching flows for all management levels have a proven track record of changing mindsets and performance. With a focus on transforming managers, teams, and business outcomes, New Level's extensive network of vetted, experienced coaches and facilitators drive growth and embed leadership excellence into the fabric of your organization. With coaching available in over 20 languages serving 22 countries, New Level Work can provide real results for managers around the world.

