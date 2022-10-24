New LGBTQ Education Book, "The Language of LGBTQIA+," Shows How to Understand and Communicate Without Stress, Confusion, and Embarrassment

WILMETTE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysalis Mama today announced the release of "The Language of LGBTQIA+," a comprehensive guide that offers knowledge and vocabulary on a topic many are unsure how to approach.

Heather Hester

"While it is a necessity for parents and allies of LGBTQIA+ adolescents, teens, and young adults to better understand their children and loved ones, it is also ideal for anyone who has ever found themselves feeling lost or clueless in a conversation with an LGBTQIA+ friend or colleague," says Heather Hester, Founder and Creator of Chrysalis Mama and Just Breathe: Parenting Your LGBTQ Teen.

"The Language of LGBTQIA+" is the most complete and detailed guide available. It is based on hundreds of hours of research and talking with actual human beings. Every single one of us knows a person who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community; what better way to show our allyship?" she said.

Features and benefits of "The Language of LGBTQIA+" include:

A complete and thorough glossary

Detailed explanation of more complex words

A discussion of how to use (and not use!) words and phrases

Clarifying commonly confused words

An in-depth exploration of pronouns and gender

"The Language of LGBTQIA+" is available now. Please reach out to Heather ([email protected]) for licensing information for corporate or academic use. For more information on "The Language of LGBTQIA+," please visit https://learnwith.chrysalismama.com/book.

About Chrysalis Mama

Heather Hester is the founder of Chrysalis Mama which provides support and education to parents and allies of LGBTQIA+ adolescents, teenagers, and young adults. She is also the creator and host of the podcast Just Breathe: Parenting your LGBTQ Teen which sits in the top 2% of all podcasts and was voted #6 in Podcast Magazine's Top Moms in Podcasting for 2022. As an advocate and coach for parents and allies, she believes the coming out process is equal parts beautiful and messy. She works with her clients to let go of fear and the feelings of isolation so that they can reconnect with themselves and their child in a meaningful, grounded way. Heather creates a space where growth and shifts can occur through education and empowerment, instilling the confidence that anyone can move through the coming out process with understanding and love.

She also works within corporate DEI initiatives to educate and empower on all topics involved with loving and raising and LGBTQIA+ child. She is a writer and a student of life who believes in being authentic and embracing the messiness.

Links:

Website: https://chrysalismama.com

Podcast: https://feeds.captivate.fm/just-breathe-parenting/

Facebook and Instagram: @chrysalismama

Twitter: @chrysalismama1

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Heather Hester

Chrysalis Mama

847-712-7142

[email protected]

SOURCE Chrysalis Mama